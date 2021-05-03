We bet you’ll give Edam about this list…

A cheese and wine night always feels like a classy affair and we’re sure you’ve already tried and tested out the majority on offer in Dubai. Now though, why not switch it up as there are three brand new wine and cheese nights to sink your teeth into. Cheers.

Iris

Stunning outdoor bar Iris is satisfying all this wine and cheese lovers with its Sunday wine club which runs every Sunday from 7.30pm. You’ll taste different wines and learn about their history as well as nibbling on chocolate, dried fruits and cheese that are said to intensify their flavours.

Iris, Meydan, Dubai, Sundays from 7.30pm, Dhs300. Tel: (0)56 951 1442. irisdubai.com

Jones The Grocer, West Beach

Jones The Grocer is well established when it comes to wine and cheese nights but it’s just launched a brand new one at the West Beach branch. Not only will you get a huge platter piled high with assorted cheeses, fruits and charcuterie, but you’ll also be served a dish of belly-warming potatoes and beef chorizo slathered with gooey, melty raclette cheese. Oh, and three. hour’s free-flowing wine too.

Jones The Grocer, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs249. Tel: (0)54 998 6162. jonesthegrocer.com

McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

You might know McGettigan’s for its lively brunches, live sports and hearty Irish craic but now you can enjoy a wine and cheese night there too. It recently launched at the McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah branch and will take place on Wednesdays from 7pm to 10pm. Enjoy unlimited wine and a cheese platter boasting fruits, nuts and a variety of cheese for Dhs199.

McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 447 021. mcgettigans.com

Images: Social/provided