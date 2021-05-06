Hot ticket summer is here…

[Intercom crackle] This is your captain speaking ahhhh, we’re currently heading towards our descent into summer, and if you look out the window to your left you’ll see some outrageous up to 50 per cent savings on international airfares.

Is a cringey way to say, we’re already daydreaming about summer holidays, and with the news of this truly stratospheric sale from Etihad Airways, the excitement has hit new heights.

The sale ending on May 12 (for travel up to November 20, 2021) is debuting tickets from Dhs995 and includes return trips to destinations such as Casablanca, Athens and Nairobi.

You can also get to the Seychelles from Dhs1,895, Moscow from Dhs1,495; and Zurich from Dhs1,895.

There are also hugely discounted Business Class fares , like the one from Abu Dhabi to Colombo from just Dhs2,495, or to the Seychelles from Dhs6,995.

All available to book now on the etihad.com website.

Quarantine free travel to these destinations

Abu Dhabi’s Green List of countries, regions and territories , currently allows quarantine-free holidays (so no isolation on arrival at the destination and currently none on the return to Abu Dhabi) to Casablanca, Geneva, Zurich and Moscow.

50,000 prizes to be won

And of course with every ticket there’s a chance of winning big. As part of their celebrations for the UAE’s Jubilee year, Etihad are giving away 50,000 prizes.

The giveaway includes free bonus Etihad Guest Miles; there are also free flights, “discount vouchers for experiences across Abu Dhab”, opportunities to win the value of up to 50 times your airfare in travel credit and more.

And in warming peace of mind news, the airline has also extended its free global wellness cover until the end of September 2021.

Images: Etihad