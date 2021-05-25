Staycation mode, on…

Whilst global travel might be opening up for Dubai residents, some of you might still be spending the summer right here in the city and, thankfully, there are so many amazing hotels right on our doorstep for the ultimate summer staycation. One such hotel is the ultra cool Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Situated within easy reach of Dubai Marina, Media City and even Downtown Dubai, the hotel offers you everything you need for the ultimate city holiday. Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers is offering up an amazing 36-hour summer staycation with rates starting at Dhs350 per night including breakfast, based on double occupancy.

Ensuring you make the very most of your vacation, the 36-hour staycation offer includes early check in from 6am (perfect for those early-risers) and a late check-out by 6pm when you leave. You’ll also enjoy 20 percent off your bill at the hotel’s various restaurant as well as 20 percent off laundry.

These restaurants include the luxe Mediterranean restaurant, Paros, which is situated right next to the hotel’s beautiful infinity pool and offers up incredible views of Dubai from the high terrace. Another is cool Indian restaurant Shamiana which serves up delectable Indian cuisine.

Fancy a more relaxed vibe? Head downstairs to cute neighborhood sports bar and cafe TJ’s. Check out its ‘Night in the Hood’ event which runs every Monday from 7pm to 10pm with unlimited beverages for ladies priced at Dhs99 and Dhs139 for guys.

Also at TJ’s is a Thursday evening brunch, Trivia Night and live sports screenings. Paros offers a sundowner package on Saturdays to Thursdays and a great ‘sip and dip’ pool offer every day of the week. Shamiana hosts a Thali lunch from Sunday to Thursday too.

Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. tajhotels.com

Images: Social/provided