Culture vultures, June is looking to be a month packed with plenty of things to do from art exhibitions, theatre performance, music shows and much more.

For theatre lovers, there’s plenty to see and one such play that is already selling out before the month has even started is Woman and Scarecrow.

The play by Marina Carr is being performed in June by Danu Theatre group at The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates. The tickets for the play cost just Dhs100 and are available on platinumlist.net

At the moment, the play is set to run from June 16 to 19. Doors open at 7pm and the play begin at 7.30pm. As it is proving to be quite popular, more shows may be added on so keep your eyes peeled on Danu’s Dubai social media pages.

So, what’s the play about?

Woman and Scarecrow is about an unnamed Woman as she lies on her deathbed. The lady is in her mid-40s, a mother to eight children and is unhappily married to a man who she stays with for convenience instead of love.

As time ticks away she reflects on the highs and lows of her life, her children and her wayward husband.

Holding off death is an ambiguous character, called Scarecrow who is accompanying her as she goes through what she has been through in life offering a bit of comfort and recrimination in equal measure.

Expect a play packed with life contemplation, love and what could have been, bitter humour and brutal honesty.

The play is presented by a wonderful cast of actors with a number of years of experience before them and is directed by Padraig Downey, Founder of the Danú Theatre who has overseen a number of acclaimed productions.

Woman and Scarecrow, The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, from June 16 to 19 (more shows may be added), 7pm (doors open), Dhs100 per person. malloftheemirates.com

Images: Danú Theatre