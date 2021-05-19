Another reason to visit this popular neighbourhood…

Located in Jumeirah, Wasl 51 is packed with several cool restaurants and cafes and is fast becoming one of Dubai’s hottest dining precincts.

One of the latest restaurants to join is YAVA which is bringing a taste of the Mediterranean to the fashionable and exciting district. The menu brags culinary delights that mixes the flavours of 21 Mediterranean countries.

The restaurant is named after Yafa which is known for its orange trees and the restaurant has a tree placed outside its entrance, so you can’t miss it.

As for the interiors, YAVA is all about the details right from the furniture pieces to the material used and accessories. The different elements, colours and patterns were carefully selected to represents different parts of each Mediterranean country.

Apart from these fine details, the restaurant has worked with local artists whose artwork you can find hanging around the space. On display currently are the creations by Amar Al Chaar, Z Al Khalidy and Manon Robillard.

The menu includes a vast range of starters, salads, pasta, pizzas and fatayer, mains, desserts and the beverage selection spans from coffee to teas, juices and smoothies.

Tuck into dishes such as YAVA crispy prawn which is a kadayif (from Turkey) pastry filled with pineapple and sautéed prawns, North African Tabouleh, four-cheese fatayer (from Lebanon), olive chicken tajine (from Morocco) and more.

The restaurant even serves up breakfast and you can pick from dishes like falafel on toast, Mediterranean bagel, chia pudding, eggs with soujouk and more. A YAVA special breakfast sits right on top of the menu for Dhs120 which is a feast of Nutella, honeycomb with cream, tahini with grape molasses, mixed cheese, cold cuts, sunny side up eggs and more. Yum!

The restaurant is open all week long and is located in Block A of Wasl 51.

YAVA, Block A of Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, weekdays 8am to 11 pm, weekends 9 am to 12 am. Tel: (0)4 548 5733. @yavadubai

Images: YAVA Dubai