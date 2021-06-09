What a gin-genius idea…

Calling all gin lovers, it’s time to celebrate on Saturday, June 12 as it’s officially World Gin Day. That’s right, a whole day to celebrate the popular drink. Whether you like yours finished off with a spritz of original tonic or ginger ale and finished with a flourish of lemon or grapefruit, there’s never been a better time to sip gin to your heart’s content.

Here are the Dubai venues celebrating all things gin this weekend…

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa

If you head to Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai on Saturday, June 12, you’ll get to sip on gin from six of the resort’s beautiful restaurants. From 12pm to 12am, selected gin drinks will be priced at Dhs35, so meander between Brasserie 2.0, Geales, Indya by Vineet, La Strega, Maya Mexican Kitchen + Bar and Zengo. Specially-curated gins on the menu at any of the venues include Classic G&T, the Chamomile G&T with a chamomile undertone, the Cin Gin Tonic with a blend of grapefruit and cinnamon, the Hibiscacious with a touch of hibiscus and pineapple and the Aperol Gin Sour with fresh orange and lemon.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, Dubai, various venues, Dhs35 selected gin from 12pm to 12am, Saturday June 12. Tel: (0)4 316 5550. marriott.com

Masti Dubai

If a gin-themed brunch sounds like a bit of you then there’s one place you need to be on Saturday, June 12. Stunning restaurant Masti is throwing a special brunch for all of the gin lovers out there. Combining its popular Gin & Jazz night with its Elephant Bath Brunch, the one-off brunch promises soul-soothing, uplifting live jazz with unlimited gin cocktails prepared by an expert mixologist. The menu will feature a la carte and sharing style dishes, including corn haleem, prawns moilee and smoky dill butter chicken.

Masti, La Mer, Dubai, Saturday June 12, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs215 soft drinks, Dhs295 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 344 4384. mastidubai.com

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat

For a laidback brunch in a casual setting, McGettigan’s Souk Madinat is always a winner. Nestled by the waterways of the Madinat Jumeirah, the venue offers up a great Saturday brunch. It runs from 2pm to 5pm with dishes such as Thai style mussels, mushroom and Boursin stuffed chicken breast, and duck Caesar salad on the menu. The house beverages package, Dhs299, includes a range of premium gins. Live music is back, and McGettigan’s is one of the best places for it, so sing along to your favourite songs.

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturday, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs299 house beverages. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. mcgettigans.com

Off the Wall

Ultra-chic bar Off the Wall is definitely one of those secret Dubai bars that you seriously need on your radar. Inspired by the back streets of Satwa, this quirky cocktail bar is the perfect spot for cocktails, served to you by the in-house expert mixologists. On June 12 from 6pm to 2am, the bar will be serving up a special gin menu with creations such as: Bee’s Knees, a sophisticated, citrus-forward mix of gin, bee pollen and lemon; Foreign Lady, a refreshing blend of gin, elderflower, celery, lime and cloud, and classic Negronis with some unique flavours. Each cocktail is Dhs50.

Off The Wall, Hotel Indigo, Downtown Dubai, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 210 2213. hotelindigodubai.com/social-spaces

