Want to have a great work week? Read on…

No matter how you like to spend your week in Abu Dhabi, you will always have a number of options laid before you.

From afternoon teas to catching the Euro 2020 matches, indulging in a number of food deals and more, here are some great things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Sunday, June 13

Catch the Euro 2020 games: It’s England versus Croatia today!

Football fever is in the air and thankfully there are plenty of great spots in the capital to watch the glorious UEFA Euro 2020 cup drama unfold. In our round-up, you will find a list of the 11 best sports bars around the capital that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. How budget-friendly are we talking? Well, you can snap up drinks for a price as low as Dhs20, enjoy combo deals starting from Dhs99 and more.

Check out the deals here and make sure you bookmark the page because we will add to the list whenever we spot a cool deal.

Monday, June 14

Take a masterclass with an award-winning artist

Hanneke Reinalda has joined the talents at the Artist-in-Residence programme at Manarat Al Saadiyat and is holding a masterclass in textile creations on June 14. Those who join in will explore her unique and engaging techniques. The class lasts two hours and costs just Dhs100 and you’ll get all the materials you need to create a great textile.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 6575800. @manaratalsaadiyat

Tuesday, June 15

Indulge on unlimited noodles at Benjarong Abu Dhabi

Noodle fans, this night is created for you. Benjarong has prepared 10 different types of noodle recipes that you can slurp on for just Dhs89. Pay just Dhs109 and you will get your meal with a special beverage. The restaurant picked up the award for favourite Asian restaurant at What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2021 this year, so it’s worth checking out. Reserve your spot on 02 698 8317.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Benjarong Abu Dhabi, Dusit Thani, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street, Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi⁣. Tel: (0)2 698 8137. @benjarongabudhabi

Sweeten up your week with this strawberry afternoon tea

Majlis is serving up a new traditional strawberry afternoon tea in the lobby at Jumeirah Al Saadiyat. The vibrant treats you will tuck into include strawberry-infused mousse cake, scones, eclairs, shortbreads, sandwiches and a selection of teas and coffees. The afternoon tea runs daily from 2pm to 6pm and will cost Dhs195 per person. Make your reservation on 02 811 4342.

Majlis, Jumeirah Al Saadiyat, Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. @jumeirahsaadiyat

Wednesday, June 16

Head to Marks and Spencer Cafe in the capital

Marks and Spencer is the place to be if what you’re looking for is high-quality products. After a revamp, the renovated space also includes Abu Dhabi’s only Marks and Spencer Cafe. The cafe offers up international favourites such as fish and chips, signature jacket potatoes, elite-level sandwiches and the prawn makhani curry. Yum. Take note: Starting June 15th the mall can only be accessed with the Green Pass on the Alhosn App.

Marks and Spencer, the ground floor of Yas Mall, Yas Island Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 56 50 012, @marksandspencerme

Try one of seven delicious pairings at 7 by Impressions

Award-winning 7 Impressions at Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel is offering up unlimited food and drinks for just Dhs195. There are seven combinations to choose from including beer and pizza, gin and sushi, gin and sushi etc. It begins at 4pm and you can indulge for three hours. The deal takes place daily.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (056) 188 7700. @impressionsabudhabi

Images: Supplied