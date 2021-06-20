Expect fun costumes, insane vehicles and crazy stunts…

With the peak of summer nearly upon us, Ski Dubai has announced it will hold the first indoor edition of Red Bull Jump & Freeze this July.

The unique competition will see 20 teams competing in custom-made costumes and vehicles sliding down the slopes of Ski Dubai before jumping into a pool of freezing water.

The shenanigans will all take place in front of a panel of judges who will decide the winner.

Want to enter? Here’s how you go about it.

Thrill-seekers will need to be above the age of 16 to enter. Gather up a team of two or three members and register on redbull.com/jumpandfreezeuae. Do note that all participants must be vaccinated.

When you register, you will be asked to submit a sketch of your costumes and vehicle. Registrations close on Monday, June 28.

Only 20 teams will be able to compete, but this isn’t a first-come, first-served basis. It all depends on your creativity. The top 20 teams will be announced on the website on Tuesday, June 29.

On the day, teams will be judged on costume creativity and overall performances. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place as well as for the most creative team.

Apart from a bucket load of fun, those who participate stand a chance to win a number of prizes including luxury hotel stays, passes to top Dubai activities such as Ski Dubai; Dreamscape and movie tickets to VOX Cinemas, branded sports apparel and accessories and more.

The event is held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council and His Excellency Saeed Harab, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council stated, ‘With temperatures soaring outside, now is the ideal time to put your creativity to the test and enjoy the entertaining and fun atmosphere in sub-zero temperatures on the slopes of the World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort.’

See you on the slopes!

Red Bull Jump & Freeze, Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, SZR, Dubai. July 9. Tel: (600) 599 905. @skidxb

Images: Majid Al Futtaim