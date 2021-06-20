Yogis, take note…

Looking out for a spot to celebrate International Yoga Day in Dubai? This new vegan restaurant located in a villa in Jumeirah opened its doors in April and is celebrating with a free yoga session and breakfast.

On Monday, June 21, there will be two Vinyasa yoga classes held in the morning at 8am and 9am followed by a delicious and nutritious vegan breakfast.

The class is open to all and will take place at the open green ground adjacent to the Just Vegan Jumeirah restaurant.

You will need to register to claim a spot to unroll your yoga mat here. Make sure you select the right time slot that works for you. The slots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis so you need to be quick.

All attendees will receive a gift bag consisting of Just Vegan curries plus goodies from Bay Yoga Dubai.

About the restaurant:

The concept, Just Vegan started back in 2017 and in April this year, it opened its flagship private dining restaurant, Just Vegan Jumeirah. It occupies two floors of a villa on Jumeirah road and exudes pro-vegan positivity and botanical vibes.

The highlights on the menu include truffle mac and cheese, Thai yellow curry pizza, plant-cased country curry, bun-less burger and much more – all obviously plant-based. All the food including the sauces is prepped in-house to make sure they are fully vegan and as nutritious and nourishing as possible.

Craft cocktails and other fresh drinks are also available if you want to carry a refreshing bevvy with you as you set out on your day.

For more information, reach out to the Just Vegan Jumeirah team on 04 56 3392.

Just Vegan Jumeirah, Villa 575, Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai. June 21, two slots 8am and 9am, free but registrations required. Tel: (0)4 546 3392. @justveganjumeirah

Images: Just Vegan Jumeirah and Unsplash