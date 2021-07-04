Be savvy about Thursday spending…

We all know Thursdays in Dubai can get a little expensive, and that’s why you need to know about the best Thursday deals to get you more bang for your buck. There’s four new deals in town that will have you rushing straight out of the office…

Enjoy live music and a happy hour

After a short hiatus, Cubano Lito is back and bouncing and this Havana-inspired venue will transport you into the rich heritage, music and culture of the famous Cuban capital city. On Thursdays, it’s all about live music with soul sessions taking place from 8pm. Get down there early after work to enjoy happy hour (which runs from 12pm to 8pm), with deals such as four house drinks for Dhs100, including house spirits, wines and cocktails.

Cubano Lito, IBIS One Central, World Trade Centre District, Dubai, open daily 8am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 519 5523. cubano-lito.com

Go to a wallet-friendly evening brunch

Soho Beer Garden’s brand new Night Brunch takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening from 8pm to 11pm, priced at Dhs225 per person, inclusive of free-flowing house beverages and a three-course food menu. The spacious beer garden venue is covered up for the summer with a huge tent so you can keep cool. On the menu, you’ll find starters such as smoked chicken and chorizo croquettes, vegetable spring rolls, teriyaki beef skewers and a fresh salad. Sharing mains include ‘bangers and mash’, Margherita pizza, fish and chips and pasta, followed by a selection of desserts.

Soho Garden, Meydan, Dubai, open 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. @sohogardendxb

It’s ladies’ night every night at Junipers

Ladies can visit Junipers bar at Vida Emirates Hillsevery night of the week to enjoy the ‘Sips & Puffs’ deal, which is available from now until September 30. Girls, you can enjoy three complimentary house beverages along with shisha for Dhs120 per person. Upgrade to free-flowing house beverages for Dhs185. The promotion runs every day of the week, Sunday to Saturday 7pm to 9pm. House beverages include wine, prosecco, spirits and a varied list of cocktails to cater for everyone’s taste.

Sips & Puffs’, Junipers, Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai, available daily 6pm to 9pm, Dhs120 inclusive three hours beverages and shisha. Tel: (0)4 888 3444. vidahotels.com

Visit Jones Social for a laid-back ladies’ night

Taking a more laid-back approach compared to its Jones the Grocer counterparts across the city, Jones Social has a bar, dining room, grand wood fired ‘Charcoa’ grill, cheese wall and charcuterie lounge. On Thursdays from 7pm to 1am, ladies are welcomed to enjoy three signature cocktails or three glasses of selected wine for just Dhs99 per person. Dishes include kalamata fritte, tofu skewers, spicy kettle cooked chips, zucchini fries, smoky byblos or Cordoba croquetas. A resident DJ will be on hand to provide the music.

Jones Social, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, Garhoud, daily, 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 702 8790. @jonessocialuae

Images: Social/Provided