8 epic things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: July 8 to 10

Plan your weekend out…

The weekend begins the second you step out of those office doors, so more or less around evening time on Thursday. If you’re looking to fill the weekend with some fun things to do in Abu Dhabi, take a look at our list below.

From brunches to breakfast deals and art exhibitions, here are eight epic things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend…

Thursday, July 8

Get pumped for the weekend at W Lounge

Post work, make your way to W Abu Dhabi for Nitro Thursdays. The three-hour package will get your mind off work with curated soundtracks, food platters with sushi; crudites and hummus, sticky salsa wings and more, mesmerising cocktails and trackside views. It starts at 8pm and costs Dhs280 per person.

W Lounge Abu Dhabi, W – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, every Thur 8pm to 11pm, Dhs280. Tel: (0)2 656 0600. @WAbuDhabi

Brunch your way through Thursday evening

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort and Spa’s ever-popular Bubbalicious has been extended to take place on Thursday evenings, too. Yes, with all the Bubbalicious brunch trimmings including the live stations, delectable cocktails and retro entertainment (think 80’s and 90’s singalong classics). It runs from 7pm to 10pm. Prices start from Dhs225 per person. Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa. Tel: (0)2 616 9999. westinabudhabigolfresort.com

Friday, July 9

Zoom over to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Over the summer until September 30, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has an offer that will save you some dirams (Dhs155 to be exact). Little ones under the age of 12 go free with every paying adult. If your kids are over 12, UAE residents can purchase a family (four maximum) ticket for Dhs885. Purchase your tickets online here.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tell: (600) 511 115. ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Spice up your weekend with this dish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West to West Kitchen (@westtowestkitchen)

What’s On award-winning West to West Kitchen is releasing a new dish every month as part of their limited-edition menu. This month the family-run business is serving up Trini curried chicken with roti. The dish is a mix of Jamaican inspired white rice boiled with red kidney beans; herbs and coconut cream and Trini curried chicken. It is placed in a homemade, doughy Trini flatbread and crispy salad. Not spicy enough? A few spoons of Mama J’s Hot Pepper Sauce can be added on.

West to West Kitchen, Al Bzaymi St, Najda, Tel: (02) 671 9119, facebook.com/westtowestkitchen

Soak in some art

Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Foundation has launched three new exhibitions that showcase pioneering contemporary art, local artists and cross-cultural exchange from the UAE, the region and beyond. The exhibitions include Mohammed Chabâa: Visual Consciousness, a group show titled Murals of History and a literary exhibition titled From Cinderella to Sindbad: German and Arab Timeless Tales. It runs until 20 September. The exhibitions is also available online through culturalfoundation.ae

Cultural Foundation, Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street (2nd St), Abu Dhabi. Open Sat to Thur 10am to 7pm, Fri 2am to 7pm. culturalfoundation.ae

Saturday, July 10

Tuck into breakfast with the family at Hickory’s Restaurant

If you have little ones under the age of six, head to Yas Links to save some dirhams. On every breakfast item purchased by mum or dad, kids get a free dish. Reservations are required.

Hickory’s Restaurant, Yas Links Golf Club, Yas Island, Yas West, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 404 3077. troonabudhabi.com

End of the weekend in style at COYA Abu Dhabi

Tuck into a four-course meal featuring mouth-watering dishes and great views. Pick from Peruvian dishes and indulge in two hours of drinks prepared by skilled bartenders. The Fin de Semana feast costs Dhs199 for food and Dhs169 for free-flow bevvies.

COYA Abu Dhabi, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Abu Dhabi. Every Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)2 306 7000. @coyaabudhabi

Meet friends over a Saturday roast

Oak Room Abu Dhabi has a Saturday roast with prices starting from Dhs195. Chill with friends to a backdrop of English rock ‘n’ roll classic tunes as you devour a four-course meal. There are the usual suspects of crisp roast potatoes, cauliflower cheese, traditional Yorkshire pudding, striploin of beef and more. For dessert, opt to go sweet or dig into the exquisite cheese selection. As for drinks, there’s hand-mixed Mimosas, grape and bubbles. Oak Room, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi. every Sat 12.30p to 5pm. soft Dhs195, house Dhs295, bubbles Dhs365. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @OakRoomAbuDhabi

Images: Supplied