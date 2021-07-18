By purchasing your Expo2020 ticket now you stand a chance to score tickets to the opening ceremony on September 30…

The greatest show in the world is less than three months away. Excited to check it out? You’ll be thrilled to know that you can purchase your Expo2020 ticket now as they are on sale.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the 100-day countdown on his Twitter back in June.

A number of packages are available with prices starting from Dhs95 for a day pass.

Here are the Expo2020 ticket details you need to know.

Season Pass: Adults ages 18 to 59 pay just Dhs495 and get unlimited entries for the entire 6 months, between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022. You will also get 10 smart queue bookings per day for participating pavilions and attractions, so you can skip waiting in long lines.

Multi-Day Pass: Adults ages 18 to 59 can get unlimited entries for 30 consecutive days from the first day of use, between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022 for Dhs195. You will also get 10 smart queue bookings per day and your pass can be upgraded to a Season Pass at any time of the ticket’s duration.

1-day Ticket: Adults ages 18 to 59 can get a day pass for Dhs95 with 10 smart queue bookings. If you haven’t seen all that you wanted to see, you can upgrade your pass to a multi-day pass or season pass but you’ll need to do it on or before the day of your visit.

Kids and youth, senior citizens above the age of 60 and students can visit for free. Complimentary tickets will be available for people of determination, with their companion receiving a 50 per cent discount.

A family package is also available for Dhs950 which included unlimited access for two adults and a nanny for the entire six months with additional discounts the whole family can enjoy.

You can get more information and purchase your tickets at expo2020dubai.com. They can also be purchased through more than 2,500 authorised ticket resellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from 100-plus markets around the world.

If you purchase an Expo 2020 Season Pass or Family Package before August 14, you will be entered into a draw for the chance to win two spots to the star-studded opening ceremony on September 30, 2021. You won’t be able to book a spot otherwise as it is by invite-only. Headline acts will be revealed soon.

Fifty lucky winners will be announced during the first week of September via Expo 2020’s social media channels

What can you expect at Expo2020 Dubai?

Expo2020 Dubai is finally taking place this year after 10 years of planning and preparation. The opening will feature visuals and world-class acts at the Al Wasl Plaza – an architectural marvel featuring the world’s largest 360-degree projection surface.

Expo2020 Dubai’s line-up so far includes Oscar-winning AR Rahman’s pioneering women’s ensemble the Firdaus Orchestra; Bollywood sensation Sonam Kapoor; celebrated Emirati singer Ahlam; the famously slick Russian Bolshoi; and the compelling Expo Beats programme – a monthly music festival.

Up to 60 events a day will be held at the Expo2020 site including film nights, poetry readings, art activations, musical concerts, cultural tours, parades and more.

Sports fans will also have something to look forward to with the world’s largest Brazilian jiu-jitsu lesson, meet and greets with their sporting heroes and plenty of fitness activities and wellness events.

For the foodies, there will be more than 200 food and beverage options to choose from.

See you there!

expo2020dubai.com

Images: Expo2020 Dubai