Movie buffs, heading to the cinema over the Eid holidays? Check out our handy movie guide below to see what’s screening.
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Superstar LeBron James and his young son, Dom, get trapped in digital space by a rogue AI. To get home safely, LeBron teams up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game against the AI’s digitized champions of the court — a powered-up roster called the Goon Squad.
Starring: Don Cheadle, LeBron James, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza, Zendaya Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (PG) Tickets:Book now
Snake Eyes: G. I. Joe Origins
An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes tenacious loner Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him something he’s been longing for: a home. However, when secrets from Snake Eyes’ past are revealed, his honour and allegiance get tested — even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.
Starring: Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, Peter Mensah Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy (PG13) Tickets:Book now
Escape Room: No Way Out
Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive. Joining forces with two of the original survivors, they soon discover they’ve all played the game before.
Starring: Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel, Carlito Olivero Genre: Action, Adventure, Horror (PG13) Tickets:Book now
Gunpowder Milkshake
To protect an 8-year-old girl, a dangerous assassin reunites with her mother and her lethal associates to take down a ruthless crime syndicate and its army of henchmen.
Starring: Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller (15+) Tickets:Book now
Out Of Death
Retired cop Jack Harris’s solace in the remote wilderness is hijacked when he encounters a lone hiker, Shannon, who’s on the run from dirty police. Determined to help her at any cost, Jack must tap into his killer instincts to survive the wilderness and the human predators within it
Starring: Bruce Willis, Jaime King, Lala Kent Genre: Crime, Thriller (PG15) Tickets:Book now
A woman with severe anger issues uses a special electrode device to zap herself anytime she feels the urge to brutally murder someone. When a man she falls for is murdered, she becomes determined to bring the culprits to justice.
Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Jai Courtney, Bobby Cannavale, Stanley Tucci, Susan Sarandon Genre: Action, Comedy (PG15) Tickets:Book now
Riders of the Justice
Markus returns home to care for his daughter when his wife dies in a tragic train accident. However, when a survivor of the wreck surfaces and claims foul play, Markus suspects his wife was murdered and embarks on a mission to find those responsible.
Starring: Mads Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Andrea Heick Gadeberg Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama (PG15) Tickets:Book now
Luca
On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely but strong friendship grows between a human being and a sea monster disguised as a human
Starring: Maya Rudolph, Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G) Tickets:Book now
