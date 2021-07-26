A cosmopolitan experience awaits…

A new dining spot has opened its doors in Souk Madinat Jumeirah called Newton. The ‘Wine & Art Agency’ as Newton’s labels itself, is a tribute to the Mad Men styled bar in Berlin that is named after the prolific fashion photographer Helmut Newton.

The restaurant is decked out in suave emerald green with couches and comfortable chairs with low hanging incandescent lights dropping like pendants from the ceiling adding to the cosy vibes. Black and white fashion photographs by the influential photographer hang in the restaurant which that have graced the likes of UK Vogue. A fancy bar sits at the back where the knowledgable bartenders mix up unique and Instagrammable concoctions for guests.

Like the other restaurants at Souk Madinat, there is an outdoor area though it was quiet when we visited being the peak of summer. We do picture diners making bookings in advance to nab a spot here during the cooler season.

On the menu, you will find a number of dishes popular in Berlin but there’s plenty of other options for fans of Italian, seafood and more.

For starters, we opted for hot garlic tempura prawns (Dhs85). Served in a cosmopolitan glass, there was only a drizzle of the sauce over the prawns which left them warm and deliciously crunchy. We unanimously decided that truffle fries (Dhs55) was an obvious requirement for the table and we found ourselves dipping the fries in the tangy chilli and garlic mayo sauce that came with the prawn dish. Next up was the steak tartare (Dhs120). It comes with garlic bread that is toasted and horseradish sauce and was met with a happy ‘mmm’ by my tablemate. Opt for the smaller potion (Dhs85) if you’re not sharing as it is quite filling.

For mains, we ordered grilled tiger prawns and seared scallops (Dhs190). The tender prawns required few knife skills and easily fell off the shell. We raised an uncertain eyebrow at the green pea mash it was presented on but we were proved wrong as it was surprisingly tasty when paired together.

Next, we opted for the mushroom pasta (Dhs95) with truffle oil – a great option for vegetarians. You can also add on beef medallion (Dhs169) or grilled chicken (Dhs135). The truffle flavour comes through easily leaving us wanting more, but beware, the pasta is creamy (aka messy) so keep the tissues insight.

To end our dining experience, the chocolate fondant (Dhs65) with vanilla ice cream and berries for dessert was a welcome sweet change in flavour.

For drinks, there are a number of wines, beer and ciders, spirits and more that will leave you staring at the menu for minutes on end.

Thankfully, knowledgeable mixologists are available to come to your rescue to assist in picking out a drink that caters to your flavour palate – so don’t be shy to ask for suggestions.

We were told the artisan cocktails on the menu are prepared using only quality ingredients and many have been through trial and error to get it just right. Also grabbing our attention were the cocktail drinks on the menu made with alcohol-free spirits – they are a must-try and perfect for the designated driver.

One thing’s for sure, if it’s not for the food, the drinks will definitely have you going back as there is a lot of unique concoctions to try. There’s even a cigar menu and shisha available if you’re interested.

Newton, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 366 8888. @newton.dubai

Images: Newton