Malls, eateries, gyms, schools, museums, theme parks, universities, nurseries and more…

Back in June, Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced the news that as of Friday, August 20, 2021 — only people able to demonstrate that they have been vaccinated, will be permitted entry to almost all public spaces, shops and eateries in the capital.

It came following, what was then, a 93 per cent inoculation rate of ‘targeted groups’.

We’re currently unable to confirm whether ‘vaccinated’ refers to the authoritative standard of “a minimum of 28 days after receiving the second dose, demonstrable by the Alhosn app”, or whether for example, one dose will do. In these situations, until there is clarity, it’s safest to assume the rule of the strictest.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved allowing only those vaccinated to enter some public places, after vaccinating 93 per cent of target groups in the emirate and to preserve public health. pic.twitter.com/KUGz9YWqTa — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 28, 2021

Where can’t you go if you’re unvaccinated

The first phase will include restrictions on unvaccinated people to shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks, universities, institutes, public and private schools and children nurseries in the emirate.

Where can you go

Currently supermarkets and pharmacies are exempt from the vaccine requirement.

Individuals with exemptions

The rules apply to all adults, 15 and over for which downloading of the ALHOSN app is ostensibly essential.

There are of course legitimate reasons certain individuals cannot, and are advised not to, receive vaccines.

As long as those vaccination-exempt individuals have followed the correct processes and received the exemption status, demonstratable through the Alhosn app, they will not be denied entry to the relevant spaces.

Images: Getty