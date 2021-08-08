It’s going down for real…

Clear your calendars music-fans as superstar performer Flo Rida will be returning to Dubai this week. Taking to the stage at Blu Dubai, the American rapper will perform for one night only, on Wednesday August 11.

Known for huge hits such as Wild Ones ft Sia, My House, Good Feeling, Low, Whistle, and many more, fans can expect a plethora of hits on the night.

Blu Dubai is located on the 32nd floor of V-Hotel Dubai in Al Habtoor City, which in a matter of weeks since it launched, has already played host to performers such as Trey Songz, Gims, and Rick Ross.

The club won’t be issuing any tickets for the event, so if you want to attend you’ll need to get your mates together and book a table. Tables start from Dhs3,000.

Giving us all the vibes of nostalgia, Flo Rida was most popular between the years of 2007 and 2012, when Low was playing in every club, but he’s still making catchy tracks to this day.

No stranger to Dubai, Flo Rida has performed at Drai’s Dubai, White Dubai, Cavalli Club and Cirque Le Soir, back in the day.

Blu Dubai, V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, Wednesday August 11, 10pm onwards, tables from Dhs3,000. Tel: (0)56 501 2039. @clubbludubai

Image: Instagram