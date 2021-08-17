That’s bubbles in a glass, not in the pool…

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island opened earlier this year, and its fancy pool complex is definitely one of our favourite new ways to avoid the summer sweats.

Their Dhs100 (Dhs50 for kids six to 12 years) pool pass deal has been a popular pick for those in search of splash goals, not least because of the groovy inclusions and discounts (20 per cent off food and beverages,20 per cent off spa treatment, 10 per cent off spa retail).

And now there’s a red hot deal, available exclusively for females.

That’s all they really waaaaaant

Some fun. Girls they wanna have fun. Apparently, or so the song goes. I’m sure in reality there is a much more robust list of legitimate demands, but focusing on this specific request, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island can help.

Tell us what you want what you really really want

If you wannabe neck high in the blue cool of the resort’s pool, along with you and your she-crew, the Hilton’s Ladies’ Pool Day is just Dhs75. Girls can dip, drip, dry and dodge the outside world from 10am to 10pm, weekly from Sunday to Wenesday.

That price includes two glasses of bubbles from Capila Pool Bar & Grill, access to the fully temperature-controlled pool and a 20 per cent discount on all food and beverages, 20 per cent off the world class Eforea spa treatments, and 10 per cent off all the take home spa treatments you’re likely to fall in love with after your session.

Stay a lil longer

The Yas Bay resort is offering some epic family staycation packages and the prices start at just Dhs620 for a room per night (based on two adults, with kids under 12 going free). The deal includes a stay in a standard room, breakfast for each guest and daily access to either Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. There are three new restaurants and bars to explore at the hotel, the first eforea spa in the UAE, a hyper-modern fitness center, an outdoor pool, and a kids’ club with splash pool and playground.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Bay. Tel: (02) 208 6873, yasisland.ae