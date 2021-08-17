You won’t have to wait too long for the restaurants to open…

Huqqa in Dubai Mall is a great spot to visit if you’re craving a delicious Turkish meal. It opened in 2019 and won ‘Highly Commended Middle Eastern restaurant’ at our What’s On Award 2021.

Now, the team behind the popular eatery, Q Food & Beverage Group, has just announced that it is bringing another iconic food concept to the city in the Huqqabaz – the younger sibling of Huqqa.

Huqqabaz is a fast-casual all-day dining experience that will offer up a family-friendly atmosphere and a distinctive blend of exceptional food that spans the length and breadth of the Anatolian peninsula.

Here’s what we know about the two concepts.

Huqqabaz Garden

Huqqabaz Garden will be located at the Mall of The Emirates and is set to open at the end of August this year. The Instagrammable concept was created keeping the beauty of mother nature in mind.

When open, you will dine under a suspended ceiling of stunning canopies of bougainvillaea flora surrounded by a kaleidoscope of landscaped beauty. Complete with contemporary neon pink and lime architectural accents, it looks like the restaurant will really live up to its name.

Another stand out feature will be a signature steel handmade butterfly sculpture that will have the ‘Gram kids lining up to add it to their grid.

Huqqabaz Jumeirah

Huqqabaz Jumeirah will open its doors in September this year. The venue located in Jumeirah 2 will combine accessible luxury and the comfort of home.

The restaurant is set to be open the entire day so you can either enjoy a lavish Turkish breakfast spread or head here for lunch or dinner where you can tuck into a steak, saffron cake and other signature Huqqa dishes.

We may also be seeing more concepts by Q Food & Beverage popping up. Cihan Kamer, Chairman, Q Food & Beverage stated that 2021 will mark the launch of several new ventures and plans in the UAE.

Images: Q Food & Beverage