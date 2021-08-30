The five-day event will be the biggest eSports, comics and YouTubers’ festival in the region…

If you love to while away the hours in front of YouTube, head to the stores to add scope out comics to your collection or love to mash buttons on the latest sports game, this festival has your name all over it.

Dubai has announced that it will be hosting POPC Live! – a five-day pop culture event. The inaugural event will be held next year in March 2022.

The event will be organised by an entertainment company, Waverider and Galaxy Racer (GXR), a leading Dubai-based eSports organisation. It will showcase the city as a leading destination for culture, innovation and talent.

What can you expect at the event?

The five day event will feature groundbreaking experiences and unique activities organised for the first time in the region.

According to the Dubai Media Office, some of the world’s most prominent celebrities will be at the event. Visitors can expect an expansive eSports Zone set up, tournaments featuring the biggest names in the gaming and entertainment industry, along with pop-culture panels, workshops, conferences and concerts.

Developers, publishers and eSports teams will excite gamers and eSport fans and visitors will also have the chance to network with international social media stars and industry leaders. PUBG Mobile, League of Legends and Dota2 tournaments will be held where top international teams will compete to win cash prizes.

The eSport Zone will also host several community tournaments as well as the GirlGamer World Finals.

For fans of comic cons, there will be an opportunity to meet and greet celebrities, check out Artists’ Alley and visit Cinema Club. At the exhibitor zone, there will be comic book houses, toy companies, film and TV brands and more.

On the main stage, visitors can watch a line-up of regional and international music acts combined with a host of interactive performances

More information on the event will be announced in the coming month, so we will keep you informed.

Images: Unsplash