For you stargazers out there, take note as this weekend on Friday, August 20, Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system will be visible to the naked eye.

The planet is already the brightest in the solar system, but due to an astronomical event called ‘Jupiter at Opposition’, the planet will appear unusually large.

What does ‘in opposition’ mean? Well, this means that the planet is in its closest point to Earth while directly opposite the sun. It will be in perfect alignment for a few hours with the earth in the centre, meaning that Jupiter will be at its biggest and brightest in the night sky.

Want to see it? Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting an event on August 20 at Al Thuraya Astronomy Center in Mushrif Park to catch this stunning phenomenon.

The event takes place from 7.30pm onwards and you will need to get your tickets through this link here. It will cost you Dhs70 per adult and Dhs50 per child under the age of 12. Tickets for the event are limited so don’t leave it to the last minute. The cost doesn’t include entry to the park which cost Dhs3 per person or Dhs10 per car.

Apart from being able to marvel at the stunning planet, there will also be a quick lecture explaining more about the Opposition of Jupiter plus a question and answer session after.

Armed with this information you will then have time to observe the planet through a telescope plus have the chance to nab a photo of the planet. Don’t worry, you don’t need any fancy cameras, just come with a fully charged phone.

The Dubai Astronomy Group is following all the necessary measures to keep the event safe, social distancing rules will be in place and masks need to be worn at all times.

Jupiter at Opposition with Dubai Astronomy Group, Al Thuraya Astronomy Center, Mushrif Park, Dubai, 7.30pm on Aug 20, tickets for adults Dhs70, children under 12 Dhs50. Tel: (0)4 221 6603. althurayaastronomycenter.ae

