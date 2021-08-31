Registrations begin today…

Dubai will host the region’s first official Snow Volleyball tournament in the second half of October this year at Ski Dubai in Mall of the Emirates.

The four-day tournament is held under the support of Fédération Internationale de Volleyball and is organised by Esperia Volleyball Academy in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai.

The event is under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, to strengthen Dubai’s position as the world’s most preferred venue for international sporting events.

The event is the first of its kind in the Middle East and will help reinforce Dubai’s reputation as one of the region’s top supporters of snow sports and a premier destination for snow sports enthusiasts.

Don’t worry though, you don’t need to be an expert if you want to take part in the tournament. There will be expert coaches from the Esperia Volleyball Academy available during the training sessions at the venue to provide participants tips to master the game.

You will be able to register at the Snow Volley courts today on August 31 as well as September 1 and 3.

A few months ago, Ski Dubai also hosted the world’s first indoor edition of Red Bull Jump & Freeze. The event which took place on July 9 saw more than 20 teams in custom-made costumes and vehicles slide down the slope of Ski Dubai before jumping into a pool of freezing water.

Last year, when the sports sector opened up, Ski Dubai organised DXB Snow Run where residents and visitors ran 3km through the snow at Ski Dubai.

For the rest of this year, Ski Dubai has planned out more than 10 events including the UAE Alpine Ski Championship, UAE National Ski and Snowboard Freestyle Championship and the 12th edition of Ice Warrior Challenge. We will keep you informed when we know more.

All the events will be held in accordance with the Covid-19 precautionary measures and protocols.

Images: Dubai Media Office