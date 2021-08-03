Dukes, The Palm boasts one of the coolest infinity pools in Dubai…

Summer time in Dubai is all about slowing down the pace a little, and if you’re looking for a little slice of paradise, we know just where you can get it. Luxe Dubai hotel, Dukes, The Palm on the Palm Jumeirah is offering 15 lucky guests, per day, a stay for just Dhs299.

Every day until September 9, if you book a deluxe room through bookings made at Barcelo.com and use the promo code LUCKY15, you could be one of 15 lucky winners each day to get your stay for Dhs299 per night. The rooms include comfortable beds, flatscreen TVs and a large wardrobe.

The hotel sits on a huge complex, complete with a beautiful tropical garden area, a lazy river, one of the coolest infinity pools in Dubai and a private beach, offering spectacular views of the Dubai Marina skyline.

It’s also home to West 14th bar and restaurant (parts of which are currently being renovated to a new beach club).

Dukes, The Palm itself is home to a number of great restaurants. Enjoy British cuisine at the Great British Restaurant or even head to high-floor restaurant Khyber for an authentic Indian feast. Currently the restaurant is offering a brilliant summer menu deal.

If you don’t fancy spending your entire staycation lounging by the pool, you’re literally minutes away from a shopping spree at Nakheel Mall (which also has a cinema) and Palm Tower, home to sky-high observation deck The View, which offers 360-degree views of the famous Palm Jumeirah island and beyond.

Dukes, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, offer valid on bookings made until September 9. barcelo.com

Images: Provided