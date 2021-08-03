The gigantic, 1.2 billion US dollar retail hub is over 95 per cent complete…

Houses on Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island, Reem Mall is almost a city in itself.

Once finished, it’ll be furnished with 85 different dining options, and more than 450 stores, across two million square feet of retail space.

And in the video shared on the Mall’s social channels, it looks like it’s all coming together nicely.

Recent footage of progress at #ReemMall! Which brands or stores are you most excited to visit once the mall opens its doors?#Reemmall #ReemIsland #InAbuDhabihttps://t.co/GrTriH5K1g — Reem Mall (@reemmallauh) August 2, 2021

There’s a lot in store

The mall is keeping the details of exactly which shops will be joining the mega project, close to its chest. But we can speculate.

As far back as 2016, it was announced that Landmark Group would be supplying the mall with 23 stores. The brand’s portfolio of shops and tag-pops includes some massive retail clout. Stores such as New Look, Reiss, Adidas Kids, Ecco, Koton, Yours London, Lipsy, Steve Madden, Carpisa, Nose, Pablosky, Aerosoles, Kurt Geiger, Stride Rite, Puket, Blocco 31, Kazar and Loriblu.

There’s a lot of noise being made by the mall about the fact that it will be a groundbreaking ‘omnichannel’ or ‘phygital’ (strong Gretchen ‘fetch’ Weiner vibes on that) project. A blended shopping experience with bricks and mortar realism of conventional stores, alongside digital shopping avenues (websites, apps etc), with added benefits like targeted promotions and tailored recommendations.

That’s snow business

Reem Mall was also feature a super cool new leisure concept — Snow Abu Dhabi, ‘one of the world’s largest snow parks’.

And in the above video, we can see completed slopes and the finishing touches being applied to surfaces within the wintery wonderland.

We can look forward to themed-characters and 13 thrilling rides and attractions, including an enchanted tree, a snowflake garden, crystal carousel, ice labyrinth, tobogganing and a shovel-ton more. It doesn’t matter if the weather outside is frightful.

For more information on Snow Abu Dhabi, check out our full feature on the venue.

Images: Provided