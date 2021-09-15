It’s all part of Foodie Month…

If we were playing an Abu Dhabi-inspired version of the boardgame, Monopoly — Marriott would be considered a formidable opponent. It has a very handsome array of hotels, located in all the right places, and it’s not merely by ‘chance’ (card) that they hold some of the city’s finest restaurants.

And this month, you can don your tophat, jump in the car and proceed directly to go and explore choice selections from Marriott Hotels’ portfolio of dining experiences for a little less. September is Foodie Month, where certain Marriott restaurants host elaborate three-course menus at set prices, just Dhs99 for casual dining establishments and Dhs199 for the finer dining spots.

Participating players

The capita’s foodies can enjoy these special meals at Appaloosa Bar, The Grill, The Lobby Lounge and Khayal in Marriott Al Forsan; Dine, Glow — Poolside Sports Bar and Relax@12 in Aloft; Fairways and Sacci in the Westin Abu Dhabi; Fifth Street at Courtyard by Marriott; Garage in W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island; Li Jiang and The Forgein Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal; Market Kitchen. Stratos and P.J. O’Reilly’s in Le Royal Meridien; Terra Secca in Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa.

You can find the full list along with pricing on the morecravings.com website.

Bonvoy Bonus

As an added bonus for individuals with the Marriott Bonvoy utility (the hotel chain’s famously generous loyalty programme, that’s free to join by the way) — there’s an opportunity for members to rack up some extra points.

You’ll earn 10 points for every USD1 (Dhs3.6) spent at participating restaurants over the month. Users can also redeem their points and enjoy free dinners, hotel nights and awesome experiences.

