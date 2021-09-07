Shopping with no queues? Yes, please!

In yet another first for the region, Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) has now opened the region’s first cashier-free store, Carrefour City+ at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

The check-out free store opened on September 6 and provides a fast, seamless and contactless experience using artificial intelligence technology.

In short, customers use their phones to access the store, get their shopping done and walk out without having to queue up or pay at the register.

But, how does it all work?

Well, store access and shopping payment is enabled via the MAF Carrefour App.

Once you’re inside the Carrefour City+ store, the items that you pick up will be automatically added to a digital shopping basket.

Your purchase will be completed by simply walking out. That’s it. And before you think that the store is probably small and doesn’t stock many products. Think again.

Carrefour City+ stocks over 1,300 items from snacks to beverages, packaged food and food-to-go meals as well as basic essentials.

Here’s a video shared by Carrefour UAE on their Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrefour UAE (@carrefouruae)

As you can see, the experience is completely contactless, with no store staff interaction or queues.

Want to check it out? You can find Carrefour City+ near the entrance of the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station link.

Hani Weiss, Chief Executive Officer stated, ‘Carrefour City+ represents a huge leap forwards for retail in the UAE and region as Carrefour continues to innovate to meet the needs of the present whilst anticipating future shopping trends.’

While you’re at Mall of the Emirates, be sure to head on over to a sneaker pop-up store that just opened at THAT Concept Store at Mall of the Emirates.

Happy Shopping!

Images: Majid Al Futtaim