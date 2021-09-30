Culture guide: Art exhibitions and performances to check out from Sept 30 to Oct 2
Add a splash of culture to your weekend…
Sorting out your list of fun things to do over the upcoming weekend? Does it include tucking into a delicious breakfast, checking out the fireworks or watching the latest movies at the cinema?
Why not add a dash of culture to the mix and check out some performances or art exhibitions.
Here are 5 great cultural things to do this weekend
See a thrilling play at The Junction
When: September 30 to October 2
The play is set in 1944 in Greenwich Village where a blind yet capable woman, Susan Hendrix is imperilled by a trio of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers her impairment just might be the key to escaping. But she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller and chilling conclusion. Read more here.
Get your tickets here.
The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai
Listen to the timeless music of Frank Sinatra
When: October 2
Dubai Opera Big Band is hitting the stage yet again, this time performing the extraordinary musical contribution of the legendary Frank Sinatra. Book your tickets and catch some of the iconic hits by the legend such as Come Fly With Me, Lady Is A Tramp, I’ve Got You Under My Skin and more. There are two shows on the day 2pm and 8pm. Ticket prices start from Dhs145.
Get your tickets here.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Visit Pulse, a solo exhibition at Jossa in Alserkal Avenue
When: Until October 5
The works of art in this exhibition by Hashel Al Lamki-in is the result of bottled feelings that emerged after the artist’s father passed away. Compositions of light and colour were drawn on cardboard that was then pulled out of folded clothes that belonged to his father. The exhibition ends on October 5, so this is the last weekend you have to go see it.
See some unique art at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens
When: Until October 10
These unique contemporary embroidery works of art are by Dubai-based French artist, Azaïdé. The masterpieces display Middle Eastern cultures mixed with icons of pop culture, hip-hop and digital elements. If you a really like a piece, you will be able to purchase it during her residency at the hotel. There’s even an interactive workshop on Sunday, October 3 from 11am to 1pm for Dhs50 where you can learn the craft from Azaïdé herself. Book on 04 519 1111.
Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com
Soak in contemporary works of art at Volery Gallery
When: Until October 12
Located in Maze Tower in Dubai International Financial Center, Volery Gallery is exhibiting Subliminal Matrix by Beijing-based Chinese painter Zhang Ji. The artist uses sweeping colours of paintings with a focus on mosaicked patterns or relief-centred geometrics that are strikingly immsering to gaze at.
Make an appointment here.
Volery Gallery, Dubai International Financial Center, Dubai. Appointment required prior to visiting. volerygallery.com
Images: Instagram and Supplied