fbpx
logo icon
search icon
menu button icon
logo icon
search icon
menu icon
logo icon
NEWS
EAT & DRINK
THINGS TO DO
UAE 50
CINEMA
CULTURE
search icon
MORE  more button icon

Culture guide: Art exhibitions and performances to check out from Sept 30 to Oct 2

Art
Culture
Theatre
Things to do
Workshops
Aarti Saundalkar
Written by:
Aarti Saundalkar
7 hours ago

Add a splash of culture to your weekend…

Sorting out your list of fun things to do over the upcoming weekend? Does it include tucking into a delicious breakfast, checking out the fireworks or watching the latest movies at the cinema?

Why not add a dash of culture to the mix and check out some performances or art exhibitions.

Here are 5 great cultural things to do this weekend  

See a thrilling play at The Junction

When: September 30 to October 2

The play is set in 1944 in Greenwich Village where a blind yet capable woman, Susan Hendrix is imperilled by a trio of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers her impairment just might be the key to escaping. But she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller and chilling conclusion. Read more here. 

Get your tickets here

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Listen to the timeless music of Frank Sinatra

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dubai Opera by Emaar (@dubaiopera)

When: October 2

Dubai Opera Big Band is hitting the stage yet again, this time performing the extraordinary musical contribution of the legendary Frank Sinatra. Book your tickets and catch some of the iconic hits by the legend such as Come Fly With Me, Lady Is A Tramp, I’ve Got You Under My Skin and more. There are two shows on the day 2pm and 8pm. Ticket prices start from Dhs145.

Get your tickets here

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Visit Pulse, a solo exhibition at Jossa in Alserkal Avenue

alserkal avenue art exhibition

When: Until October 5

The works of art in this exhibition by Hashel Al Lamki-in is the result of bottled feelings that emerged after the artist’s father passed away. Compositions of light and colour were drawn on cardboard that was then pulled out of folded clothes that belonged to his father. The exhibition ends on October 5, so this is the last weekend you have to go see it.

Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 333 3464. alserkal.online

See some unique art at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

zabeel house

When: Until October 10

These unique contemporary embroidery works of art are by Dubai-based French artist, Azaïdé. The masterpieces display Middle Eastern cultures mixed with icons of pop culture, hip-hop and digital elements. If you a really like a piece, you will be able to purchase it during her residency at the hotel. There’s even an interactive workshop on Sunday, October 3 from 11am to 1pm for Dhs50 where you can learn the craft from Azaïdé herself. Book on 04 519 1111.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Soak in contemporary works of art at Volery Gallery

volery gallery

When: Until October 12

Located in Maze Tower in Dubai International Financial Center, Volery Gallery is exhibiting Subliminal Matrix by Beijing-based Chinese painter Zhang Ji. The artist uses sweeping colours of paintings with a focus on mosaicked patterns or relief-centred geometrics that are strikingly immsering to gaze at.

Make an appointment here

Volery Gallery, Dubai International Financial Center, Dubai. Appointment required prior to visiting. volerygallery.com 

Images: Instagram and Supplied 

Art
Culture
Theatre
Things to do
Workshops
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
Your guide to the three main districts at Expo 2020 Dubai
Attend exclusive sommelier dinners at top Dubai restaurants next month
Our pick of the best restaurants at Expo 2020 Dubai
What’s On The Bookshelf: Books for the Maddest of Hatters
Abu Dhabi: Cove Beach to launch seven course dinner and show by the sea
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT