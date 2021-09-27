Wait Until Dark follows a blind woman’s gripping showdown with a gang of terrifying thieves…

Want to add a few suspenseful hours to your upcoming weekend? Don’t click away as we’re talking about a thrilling award-winning play that’s being performed at The Junction at Alserkal Avenue. And it’s one you don’t want to miss.

Presented by H72 Productions, Wait Until Dark is about a blind woman versus a gang of vicious thieves in a performance that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

The award-winning play is by Frederick Knott and adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, and is considered one of the greatest thrillers of all time. It was adapted into an Oscar-winning movie released in 1967 starring the immortal Hollywood legend Audrey Hepburn and Alan Arkin.

Here are the details about the thrilling tale

The play follows a woman called Susan Hendrix – a recently blind woman who has become the target of a group of criminals.

Her husband brings home a doll that was slipped into his bag by a mysterious woman which sets off a devastating chain of events. Vicious thieves are out to retrieve the contents of the doll and they will stop at nothing to get it back.

What ensues is a deadly game of cat-and-mouse and as the play builds to its shocking climax, Susan realizes that the key to her survival lies in the dark.

Commenting Arjun Burman, Director of the play and Co-Founder of H72 Productions stated, ‘Wait Until Dark is not just a play, it’s an experience. As the play builds towards the climax, I guarantee you will be on the edge of your seat.’

For those coming to see the play, he hinted, ‘Keep in mind, every detail is important!’

Meghana Mundkur who is playing the role of Susan Hendrix stated she had to learn how a visually impaired person navigates the world. Apart from being a huge learning experience, she added that she was left with a profound sense of humility and respect. Meghana stated ‘I can’t wait for the audiences to experience the thrills, twists, and shocking moments that Wait Until Dark has to offer!’

Want to see the play? Here are the details.

Wait Until Dark will be staged at The Junction at 7.30pm from September 30 to October 2. There’s also a matinee show at 2.30pm on October 2 in case your evenings are already booked up.

Tickets are priced at Dhs100 per person and can be purchased here. Tickets for the show are selling fast so don’t wait to make your purchase.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. From Sept 30 to Oct 2. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Images: H72 Productions