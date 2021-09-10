Put your hands up if you’re ready for the weekend…

It’s Wednesday which means the weekend is just a day away and we bet you’re ready for it. As always, we have a stellar line up of brilliant things for you to do this weekend from soaking up the sun at a luxe pool day to a fancy cinema experience.

Here’s our pick of 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, September 30

Bag a free cup of coffee

Flow at Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Dubai Internet City is offering up the first 100 cups of coffee (per branch) to customers on Thursday, September 30 for free. Additionally, there is a free online coffee masterclass at 3pm on the same day hosted by Orbis Coffee plus a competition on @flowdubai where you stand a chance to win a month of free coffee.

Flow, two branches – Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Dubai Internet City, Dubai. @flowdubai

Tuck into fancy Japanese food at this luxe cinema experience

It’s a luxurious experience at Theatre, which boasts reclining leather seats, plush blankets and pillows and cutting-edge audiovisual technology in a cool setting. A special menu featuring some of Akira Back’s signature dishes is now officially available at VOX Cinemas in Dubai including Mall of the Emirates, Nakheel Mall and City Centre Mirdif.

The special Akira Back menu is available at Vox Cinemas across the United Arab Emirates now.

Find your perfect shade with custom-made cosmetics

THAT Concept Store, found in Mall of The Emirates, has teamed up with Giella Custom Blend Cosmetics, which hails from New York, to offer you made-to-order cosmetics completed within 30 minutes. You can help to create your personal shade of lipstick, lip gloss, liquid foundation, cream foundation or concealer. You’ll need to book a consultation by visiting the THAT Concept Store App.

THAT Concept Store, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, open 10am to 12am. Tel: 800 8428. @thatconceptstore

Friday, October 1

Fuel your day with a delicious breakfast

A number of healthy, but yummy breakfast options are available at Common Grounds. Take your pick and pair it with smoothies or coffee. For those being healthy, there’s a keto breakfast (pictured above) to try.

Common Grounds, available at all venues around Dubai. commongroundsdubai.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest

Party German-style in the cool Foxglove gastropub or outside on the terrace at Soho Beer Garden from October 1 to 16. There will be plenty of Bavarian beers to try, as well as selected German beers served in 1000ml glasses, priced at Dhs69 (for the big ones). Of course, there will be plenty of German food such as pretzels served with a selection of traditional dips, pan fried chicken schnitzel oven baked with plum tomato sauce parmesan, mozzarella, and all the trimmings, and veal bratwurst sausages served with fries, onion gravy and sauerkraut. Dishes are priced from Dhs55.

Foxglove and Soho Beer Garden, Meydan, Dubai, open Tuesday to Saturday, 6pm to 3am. foxglovedxb.com

Go to a fancy brunch

Nobu Dubai has launched a new Friday brunch, meaning you can dine on some of the brand’s signature, delicately crafted and elegant Japanese-Peruvian dishes at a fraction of the usual price if you were headed there for dinner on a normal evening. Launching on Friday, October 1 at Nobu, Atlantis, The Palm, you can enjoy free-flowing signature cocktails and house beverages, and tuck into dishes such as sushi and rolls, black cod miso and more from 12pm to 3pm.

Nobu Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays from October 1, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs555 soft, Dhs655 house, Dhs795 champagne. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @nobudubai

Soak up the sun at a luxe pool day

Drift Beach has long been popular with Dubai’s IT-crowd and for good reason. With amazing sea views and a luxe infinity pool and beautiful restaurant, it’s certainly a wow-worthy place to spend a weekend at. Instagram at the ready, you’re going to want a shot of this. Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): Dhs150. Weekends: (Friday and Saturday): Dhs200.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, 9am to 8pm Sunday to Tuesdays, Wednesday to Saturday 9am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Saturday, October 2

Live it up whilst lazy lunching

Enjoy a long Italian lunch every Saturday with Torno Sabato, between 1pm and 4pm. As we move into winter, guests can opt to sit on the beautiful outdoor terrace, with Palm Jumeirah views and a refreshing cool breeze. Tuck into an impressive array of delicious dishes and unlimited soft drinks for Dhs279 or house beverages, priced at Dhs399.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thurs 12.30pm to 3pm, 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Fri 11.30am to 11.30pm, Sat 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. tornosubitodubai.com

Book a staycation

Say hello to The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, which is now open with 491 guest rooms and suites, an expansive swimming pool, spa, gymnasium and sundeck, as well as some exciting dining concepts. To celebrate opening, the hotel is offering special introductory rates on stays that include breakfast, which are priced from Dhs365 per person.

The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai. thefirstcollection.ae

Go to Dubai Safari Park

Dubai Safari Park is now reopen for the winter season. Visitors will have plenty of new things to see including unique species, newborns, interactive shows and exhibitions and much more. The 116-hectare park is currently home to around 3,000 animals. This includes 78 species of mammals, 10 different carnivores and 17 primates, 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds as well as amphibians and invertebrates.

Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa 5, Dubai, open daily from Sept 27 from 9am to 5pm. ticket prices vary, under 3s and people of determination can enter for free. Tel: (800) 900. dubaisafari.ae

