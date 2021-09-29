The city is celebrating the first day of Expo 2020 with three firework displays in Dubai…

The big day is finally here. Expo 2020 Dubai will be opening its doors to the world on Friday, October 1, 2021.

To celebrate the opening day, Dubai will be hosting fireworks around the city. They kick off at 8pm at three locations in Dubai: The Frame, Dubai Festival City and The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah.

Apart from the firework display, Dubai Festival City and The Pointe will incorporate a dazzling light and sound theme show based on Expo 2020 Dubai in their fountain show.

Visitors to The Frame can enjoy the fireworks and seeing the structure light up in Expo 2020 colours.

Want to visit Expo 2020? There will be booths available at each of the above locations where you can purchase your tickets. Don’t forget, there’s a special October pass for Dha95 (the cost of a one day pass) which can get you entry to Expo 2020 for the whole month. Tickets can also be purchased online.

Want to see the opening ceremony?

Whilst not everyone will be able to see the opening ceremony in person at the Expo 2020 venue, there are several ways you can watch it.

What’s On will be live-streaming the event (below). Bookmark this page and head back here on Thursday, 30 September at 7.30pm and watch it in the comforts of your own home.

What’s expected at the opening? The list of performers for the opening includes world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli, Platinum-selling British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, singer and songwriter Andra Day, pianist Lang Lang and four-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo.

Expo 2020 Dubai will run from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022 where millions of people from all corners of the globe are expected to visit.

Images: Supplied