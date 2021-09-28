You don’t have to spend a single dirham…

It’s International Coffee Day this weekend on Friday, October 1. So, turn the kettle off, put the coffee bottle away and head to one of these spots where you can enjoy free coffee in Dubai.

Here are 8 spots to enjoy a free cup of coffee in Dubai on International Coffee Day

Flow

Flow at Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Dubai Internet City is offering up the first 100 cups of coffee (per branch) to customers on Thursday, September 30 for free. Additionally, there is a free online coffee masterclass at 3pm on the same day hosted by Orbis Coffee plus a competition on @flowdubai where you stand a chance to win a month of free coffee.

Flow, two branches – Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Dubai Internet City, Dubai. @flowdubai

Just Vegan

Just Vegan is located in a villa on Jumeirah Road offering up botanical vibes and plenty of leafy green foliage. On International Coffee Day, the restaurant is offering the first 50 customers to the venue a free cup of coffee. If you miss the cut-off, you can enjoy a cup of coffee on their menu for just Dhs9. Want a refill, it will be just Dhs12 and a third refill will cost you just Dhs15.

Just Vegan Jumeirah, Villa 575, Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 546 3392. @justveganjumeirah

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

All LDC outlets in Dubai are offering up free coffee (hot or cold) on October 1 from opening until 12pm. You can find outlets all around Dubai including Jumeirah Lake Towers, Aspin Tower, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Central Tower and Mira.

LDC Kitchen + Coffee across Dubai. @LDCkitchen

Mar ks & Spencer

On October 1, Marks & Spencer is giving away free coffee to its customers on a first-come, first-serve basis. There’s 100 cups up for grabs at Dubai Festival City; 50 cups at the branches at Dubai Mall, Springs Souq, Marina Walk, and Ibn Battuta and 25 cups at Dubai Festival Plaza.

Marks & Spencer, various locations across UAE. @marksandspencerme

Mondoux

Cypher Urban Roastery is taking over European-inspired eatery, Mondoux in Dubai Creek Harbour on International Coffee Day. Every guest will get a free cup of coffee and can take part in a free coffee workshop. From 12pm to 1.30pm there’s an ‘Introduction to speciality coffee, cypher roastery and manual brewing’ workshop. From 2pm to 3.30pm, you can learn how to make latte art while enjoying Mondoux’s signature coffee-based Tiramisu. Make your booking on 052 4166828.

Mondoux, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 416 6828. @mondoux_dubai @by_cypher

Old Castello Jumeirah

This Indian and Arabic Cafe on Jumeirah Beach Road is serving up one free cold coffee to customers. There will only be 50 up for grabs, so head there on time. It opens at 3pm.

Old Castello Jumeirah, Behind Jumeirah Plaza, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 942 2000. @oldcastellojumeirah

Revo Cafe

Revo Café is offering up a complimentary cup of coffee and a mini muffin to everyone visiting the cafe from noon to 10pm on October 1. The cafe is located at Anantara Dubai The Palm Resort where you can enjoy your freebies while soaking in the views of the glistening coast.

Revo Cafe, South Residences building, Anantara Dubai The Palm Resort, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. @revo.cafe

Sikka

This local homegrown restaurant and café serve up a mélange of Emirati, Arabic, Indian and Persian flavours. On Friday, October 1, Sikka is offering traditional coffee (limited to one coffee per person) with Arabic dates for free all day long.

Sikka, branches at City Walk, La Mer and Al Khawaneej, Dubai. @SikkaDubai

Images: Supplied and Unsplash