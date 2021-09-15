Walk home with bags of unique items, clothes, custom creations and more…

There’s no doubt that Dubai is packed with a number of people honing a number of creative talents. Their creations vary and range from handicrafts to household ornaments, items of clothing, jewellery and more. Now, unless you happen to see these items as you scroll through social media or at a friend’s house, you will never know about them.

Thankfully though, popular Facebook group That Dubai Girl has launched a new concept called The Makers Market DXB where Dubai creatives have the opportunity to show off their handmade products.

The market takes place this weekend on Saturday, September 18 at Dusit Thani Dubai in the Grand Ballroom. It runs from 11am to 5pm.

The best news is that’s it’s free entry for visitors.

Here are some of the creators you can find at the market

For fashionistas, Timeless Wardrobe will be at the event with their up-cycled clothes. For fans of vintage fashion, Fashion Rerun have it in abundance.

Want to add to your jewellery collection? Head to CLAYLIYA – a jewellery maker who makes polymer clay pieces by hand.

In total, you will find 40 independent home-grown creators with stands packed with beauty items, fashion, homeware, perfumes, art and much more. Whether you’re looking for wall decor, items of clothing or accessories or shopping for a gift for a friend – you’re bound to find something.

If you feel the hunger pangs creeping in, there will be food and beverage pop-ups provided by Dusit Thani Dubai.

If you can’t fit a visit into your plans this Saturday, don’t worry. The Makers Market DXB will be held every month at different venues across the city.

If you want more information or are one of the creatives in Dubai and want to showcase your work, reach out to The Makers Market DXB team via chat on Instagram.

What a great way to support the local talents of Dubai!

The Makers Market DXB, Dusit Thani Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. 11am to 5pm on Sept 18. @makersmarketdxb

Images: That Dubai Girl