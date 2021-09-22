The concert will feature many of Bocelli’s beloved timeless ballads and operatic masterpieces…

If you were upset that you wouldn’t be seeing Maestro Andrea Bocelli live when he performs in Dubai for the opening ceremony of the Expo Dubai 2020, we have great news!

The world-famous tenor will be returning to Dubai with his Believe World Tour on Monday, November 8 and thankfully this time, fans will be able to purchase a ticket to see the show. Prices start at Dhs750.

It takes place at Events Arena in Jumeirah Beach Hotel at 8.30pm. Pair the legendary opera singer’s radiant tone with cool Dubai winter and views of Burj Al Arab and you got yourself a memorable event.

The concert will feature the hits from Bocelli’s uplifting latest album Believe. The collection of songs feature some of his beloved timeless ballads and operatic masterpieces.

The event is part of the signature concert of the fifth annual PaRus International Music Festival 2021.

Mr Evgeniy Morozov, general producer at PaRus Music Festival and CEO at M Premiere stated, ‘Accompanied by a full orchestra as well as by soprano and other guest artists, Andrea Bocelli will create an unforgettable atmosphere at one of the signature venues overlooking the main city landmark, Burj Al Arab.’

Expo 2020 opening ceremony

Andrea Bocelli will also be performing for the opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai on September 30. He will be joining Platinum-selling British singer-songwriter, Ellie Goulding and many others on opening night.

This ceremony, however, is a private event and only those with an invite will be able to attend. You can, however, catch the live broadcast across a range of channels including Expo TV.

Andrea Bocelli, Believe World Tour, Events Arena, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai. Nov 8. Prices start from Dhs750. Tel: (0)50 768 6418. mpremiere.com

