When low-cost travel gets even lower…

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi only launched at the tail end of last year and despite the fact there’s been a lot of international travel restrictions around since then, it really has been taking off.

With 31 destinations available direct from Abu Dhabi and the wizzair.com website offering some astonishingly low fares, the airline has already built a solid relationship with the UAE’s jet set.

But WizzAir is taking the strong value game to even higher cruising altitudes, launching a flash sale, with discounts of 30 percent on flights across the network and 50 per cent off all flex tickets, for one day only — today, Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Fly away

The route map direct from Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air is now offering flights to two mainland destinations in Greece and four of the islands; flights to Albania; Azerbaijan; Armenia; Bosnia and Herzegovina; Bulgaria; Cyprus; three destinations in Egypt; Georgia; Hungary; Israel; two destinations in Italy; Kazakhstan; Moldova; Oman; Poland; Romania; Serbia; and Ukraine.

And prices to these travel hotspots, even before the sale, start at around Dhs129.

Now the fare example quoted above is based on a one-way but does include tax and a small carry-on bag. There’s also an additional charge for checked luggage. Despite all this, we think this still makes for some exceptional travel deals.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi also has one the youngest fleets in the air with four brand new state-of-the-art as-eco-friendly-as-it-gets in air travel’ Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Remember to check entry, exit and quarantine rules for point of origin and departure port prior to travelling. For information on the Green List, and the current rules for entering and exiting Abu Dhabi, please check the relevant guides.

Images: Provided/Unsplash