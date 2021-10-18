The festive season is officially here…

Diwali is one of our favourite celebrations in Dubai. It’s when the streets of Bur Dubai glitter with lights, restaurants offer up special Diwali menus and more.

While most of the colourful celebrations take place in Old Dubai, Jumeirah Lakes Towers is about to get in on some of the action.

This weekend on Friday, October 22 and 23, a Diwali Bazaar is taking place to help you to gear up for the Festival of Light.

The event is an initiative undertaken by the popular Facebook group, Indian Expats in Dubai and takes place outdoor in Cluster S, Lake Level JLT.

Visitors can enjoy the cool weather while shopping at over 50 homegrown brands selling items ranging from festive attire, jewellery, decor items and more. Keep your eye open for Diwali items such as diyas (lamps), rangoli powder and more.

Some of the participating brands include Fashion Factory, Tini’s Craft (pictured above), Dipti Creations, Knot Gypsy, Sole Story and Festive Corner.

Looking for a gift for someone who is celebrating? There are gift hampers available to purchase.

For food, vibrant Indian restaurant in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Khau Gali will be at the bazaar where you can indulge in some delicious Indian street food. Expect dishes like pani puri, vada pav, pav bhaji, jalebi and more.

Priyanka Aggarwal Mandelia, co-organizer of the event says, ‘This part of the city does not really host many festive bazaars, unlike Old Dubai where these community events are a common occurrence. Hence, we wanted to plan a community event for Diwali for everyone to come together and celebrate the festival of lights.’

The best news? The bazaar doesn’t charge any entry fee, so head down with the whole family.

Diwali Bazaar, Jumeirah Lake towers, Cluster S, Lake Level, Dubai. October 22 and 23, 4pm to 10pm, free entry. @indianexpatsindubai

Images: Supplied