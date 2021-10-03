It is one of the most glamorous female-only fitness facilities in the UAE…

Ladies, if the thought of heading to the gym terrifies you, consider becoming a member at FitnGlam.

The ladies-only fitness facility has just opened its doors in Al Quoz with two more destinations are expected to open in Dubai Hills and Sports Society in the next six months. The homegrown concept is created entirely by women for women.

Now, we know what you’re thinking. Nothing about working out is glamorous or Instagrammable…

But, just take a look inside FitnGlam

The warehouse in Al Quoz spans two floors and encompasses all areas of health and wellness for a truly motivational gym experience.

The four specially designed fitness studios will host invigorating HIIT and spin classes, strengthening barre classes and yoga sessions. The gym also features a CrossFit space with a full-size rig, a boxing ring for freestyle boxing and group classes and a fully equipped gym floor.

World-class trainers run a diverse timetable of boutique group fitness classes and bespoke programs. There’s a consultation room where members can access coaching, nutrition and health advice from dedicated coaches.

FitnGlam also houses the UAE’s first Gluteator machine and the Body-Gee Boxx analysis machine which provides detailed body analysis reports. It helps tracks fitness progress to help gymgoers with consistency.

Additionally, FitnGlam’s coaches also offer support with pre-and post-natal training, fat loss programs, powerlifting, bodybuilding and strength and conditioning.

To refuel once the gruelling gym session is over, head to health food café, Active x Nolu’s. There’s even a recovery room with water massage relaxation beds, sauna and steam rooms.

Regular community events will also be hosted for members with inspirational women from all walks of life. An Empowerment Panel event series will also run every month at the gym.

Rates for membership start at Dhs469 per month with a range of membership options available. Visit their website here for more information.

FitnGlam, Al Ghurair Warehouse road, Al Quoz 3, Dubai. Tel: (0)56 418 8188. fitnglam.ae

Images: FitnGlam