Heard of the Harlem Globetrotters? They are essentially an American exhibition basketball team that combine athleticism, theatre and comedy in their style of play and the worldwide icons will be making a pivotal stop at Expo 2020 Dubai this month.

Expect brilliant ball skills with back and forth action over two games which is set to take place on Friday, October 29 and 30. The matches will take place at the multi-purpose sports court and Aussie Park at Expo’s Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub.

Entry to see the game is free with every Expo 2020 Dubai ticket.

In addition to the action on the court, the Harlem Globetrotters will be involved in a number of other activities and activations.

This includes player walk-arounds and autograph sessions, a Music in the Garden performance, workshops where you can observe and learn the tricks and activities with junior players and people of determination.

Additionally, the Harlem Globetrotters will be working with Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing to help launch the Dubai Fitness Challenge at Expo 2020.

Ahead of their appearance in Dubai, the Harlem Globetrotters said, ‘We cannot wait to bring our special brand of family entertainment to the Expo 2020 site. Basketball is a game that unites all players and all fans, and Expo 2020’s emphasis on openness, inclusivity, connectivity and opportunities for all are perfectly aligned with those of the Harlem Globetrotters.’

The games, it was added, will fire the imaginations of all our spectators – and we’re especially excited to bring smiles to the faces of our younger fans. So, don’t leave the kids at home for this one.

Free with Expo ticket entry. Oct 29-30. Dhs95 (one day), Dhs195 (30 days), Dhs495 (6 months). Expos Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub, expo2020dubai.com.

