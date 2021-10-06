Expo 2020 Dubai truly has it all…

For those of us who work from Sunday to Thursday, a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai is something reserved for the weekends. This can be tricky as it may come in the way of your brunch plans with friends and family.

However thanks to Emaar Hospitality Group, you can enjoy an exclusive brunch at Expo 2020 Dubai.

What to expect?

Hosted at 2020 Club by Emaar, the lavish buffet brunch will feature a sustainable and extravagant spread with music and a great view of Al Wasl Plaza and the stunning UAE Pavilion.

You can tuck into several inventive dishes specially created by Emaar’s culinary chefs prepared using locally produced, organic ingredients.

There will be dishes from around the world available including popular options from Address Hotels. There will also be live cooking stations, grills, sushi stations and more. The dishes will keep rotating so if you want to return, there will be new dishes to try.

Prices for the Brunch at Expo 2020 Dubai cost Dhs280 for the soft package and Dhs395 for selected house beverages.

After you’ve fueled up, burn off those calories by checking out the several attractions and pavilions at Expo 2020. Do note, you will need an Expo 2020 entry ticket to be able to enjoy the brunch.

If you haven’t gotten your ticket yet, opt for the October pass for Dhs95 which grants you unlimited access to Expo 2020 for the whole month of October.

Remember, visitors ages 60 and above, people of determination, children under the age of 18 and students (with a valid ID from any academic institution across the world) can enter for free.

Additionally, new entry protocols to Expo 2020 Dubai state that visitors are required to show proof of vaccination or negative PCR test.

For more information or bookings for the brunch at 2020 Club by Emaar, email expo2020@emaar.ae or call the team on 04 248 8653.

Brunch at 2020 Club by Emaar, Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai. Every Fri, timings to be confirmed. Dhs280 soft, Dhs395 house. Tel: (0)4 248 8653. @expo2020dubai

Images: Supplied

For more What’s On Expo 2020 Dubai articles, head here.