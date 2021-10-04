Another reason to visit this popular spot in Dubai Marina…

On the hunt for a new brunch to try? You’ll be thrilled to learn that chic restaurant and bar, Siddharta Lounge at Grosvenor House Dubai is joining the city’s legendary brunch scene and launching a Friday brunch.

The Siddharta brunch kicks off this weekend on Friday, October 8 and will be brimming with eye-popping colour, floral nuances and fun décor.

So, What’s On the menu?

The sharing concept menu features a number of dishes from around the world alongside great drinks.

On the food menu, you will find an antipasti platter of premium cold cuts and a variety of bread, fresh oysters, the classic burrata, endive salad, tuna tataki and shrimp tempura.

For mains, pick from wagyu beef short ribs, pappardelle pasta, chilli chicken and branzino fillet.

End on a sweet note and tuck into seasonal fruits, cheesecake, espresso panna cotta, churros and ice cream.

Your brunch experience begins at 1pm and last three hours until 4pm. It is priced at Dhs350 for the soft package, Dhs450 for hops and grapes and Dhs550 for premium drinks.

Aside from a feast for your tastebuds, Siddharta Lounge’s sophisticated al fresco venue offers up a treat for the eyes with Dubai Marina views. With the weather finally shaping up, it’s likely it will be a popular spot for diners so get those reservations in.

During your brunching experience, there will be live music courtesy of DJ George Skylourakis as well as a percussionist, violinist and dancers to keep you entertained.

For more information or to make reservations at Siddharta Lounge, visit siddhartalounge.com or call 04 317 6000.

Siddharta Brunch, Siddharta Lounge Dubai, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Dubai, every Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs350 for soft drinks, Dhs450 for house drinks, Dhs550 for premium drinks. Tel: (04) 317 6000. siddhartalounge.com

