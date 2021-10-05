It is open to only 30 people…

Located in the unassuming Al Quoz Courtyard, Cassette picked up the Favourite Cafe awards in our What’s On Dubai Awards 2021 earlier this year. Yes, the cafe is a great place for breakfast and a waiting list can build if you visit on the weekends, but here’s another reason it should be on your radar this month – Chef Unleashed.

After its first success, the Parisian Bistro is bringing Chef Unleashed back for a second time. The date to note is Tuesday, October 12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissified (@chrissified)

During the event, guests will be able to come and celebrate the launch of a two-month art show with local photographer and artist, Chrissified. The creative photography by Chrissified are works from his recent adventure in Iceland.

At the event, there will be an introduction from the artist himself following dinner at 7.30pm with a menu inspired by the – all bought to life by Cassette’s Head Chef Shaunne Cordier.

So, what’s on the menu?

Well, it’s a secret, but what we do know is that food connoisseurs will tuck into an innovative five-course menu featuring an eclectic selection of textures and flavours that mirror the landscapes portrayed in the photography.

An array of exotic ingredients will be used including Osetra caviar, volcanic sepia ‘ash’ bread and seaweed foam – do note though, that dietary requirements or food preferences will not be catered for.

The exclusive event is open to only 30 people, so you have to be quick to snap up a seat. It will cost you Dhs380 per person and payment can be made in advance by cash or card at Cassette. For more information, you can contact 04 349 196.

If you lost out on a chance to dine, you can still see the six-piece exhibition at Cassette. It will run from Tuesday, October 12 to Sunday, December 12. It is even available to purchase.

To know more about the artist visit @chrissified

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, Chef Unleashed 7.30pm on Oct 12. Dhs380 per person. Tel: (04) 349 1966. @cassettedxb

Images: Supplied