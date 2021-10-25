Cooler temperatures mean outdoor cinemas in Dubai are back…

With temperatures dropping, it’s time to head outdoors. Besides heading to the city’s best outdoor lounges, attending an outdoor music festival, you can now also enjoy movies under the stars as outdoor cinemas in Dubai are back.

VOX Cinemas OUTDOOR returns on Thursday, October 28 where movie buffs can catch the latest flicks under the stars on the rooftop of Galleria Mall on Jumeirah 1. The outdoor cinema is equipped with the best visual technology and surround sound for a fully immersive and exhilarating big-screen experience.

The movie line-up this winter includes Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eternals, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, King Richard and Spider-Man: No Way Home and much more.

For the little ones, there will be kids’ screenings on Friday and Saturday at 6pm – perfect for some family time.

Guests can choose from an oversized bean bag, single seats or upgrade to the VIP experience and stretch out on a cabana.

The standard package for one person will cost you Dhs137 during the workweek (Sunday to Thursday) and Dhs157.50 on weekends (Friday and Saturday). It includes a ticket and your choice of either nachos or a hot dog, salt or caramel popcorn, a soft drink, a bottle of water and a box of Monkey cookies.

The premium view cabana package for two will cost you Dhs315 during the workweek and Dhs368 during weekends. It includes a two-person VIP cabana along with the food and beverage options mentioned above.

For little ones, it’s Dhs90 and a choice of salt or caramel popcorn, fresh juice and a box of Monkey cookies.

There are also waiters around, so guests can relax and order their food and beverages from the comfort of their seats.

Additionally, VOX Cinemas also provides an OUTDOOR movie experience on the rooftop of Aloft Dubai Creek which takes place in a comfortable air-conditioned, outdoor lounge-style setting. The OUTDOOR cinema here at Aloft Dubai Creek is strictly for guests above the age of 21 and it is fully licensed.

For your snacks, the menu is packed with sweet and savoury items including burgers, pizza, salads and desserts which can be ordered from the comfort of your seat.

Pick from single for Dhs65 or double plush-style seatings for Dhs130 (for two tickets).

Bookings can be made on the website here or via the VOX Cinemas app.

For more information visit voxcinemas.com.

Images: Majid Al Futtaim