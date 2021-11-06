6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: November 7 to 10
A new week equals plenty of cool new things to do in Abu Dhabi…
The first week of November has come and gone and as we head into the second week, we’re back with another list of cool things to do in Abu Dhabi.
This week we’ve got food spots for you to try, art to see and create and much more…
Sunday, November 7
Savour next-level dishes for lunch from the land of the rising sun
Located at the new beachfront foodie district, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Niri Restaurant and Bar serves up Japanese food that is next-level good. On the menu, you’ll find authentic dishes that you’ll find on the streets of Tokyo but delivered with a contemporary twist. The lunch menu is available Sunday throughout Thursday, from 12pm to 5pm for Dhs99 where you will get one starter, one main course and a drink. Read our review here.
Niri Restaurant and Bar, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi. Lunch menu available Sun to Thurs 12pm to 5pm. Tel: (02) 546 8886, @niriabudhabi
Monday, November 8
Visit masterpieces at Louvre Abu Dhabi
The history of cultural exchange between the Islamic world and China is unearthed in this Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition. Dragon and Phoenix – Centuries of Exchange between Chinese and Islamic Worlds detail the interactions between Chinese and Islamic civilisations from the 8th to 18th centuries. Explore cultural connections through more than 200 artworks from the collections of Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Musée Guimet and 12 international institutions, alongside a wider cultural programme. Do note, all visitors to the museum need to be vaccinated and must have a green status on the Al Hosn app.
Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Until Feb 2022, Tel: (600) 565 566. louvreabudhabi.ae
Take a beginner yoga class at Bodytree Wellness Studio
Ever come across those videos of yogis doing poses that make you wonder if they have any bones in their bodies at all? Well, they all started somewhere and if you learn the basics, you can be just like them. At this Bodytree Wellness Studio class, you will learn foundational yoga postures to help align, strengthen and promote flexibility in the body as well as breathing techniques and meditation. Expect simple moves that will you repeat and the ease of movement from one pose to the other. The one hour class starts at 6.15pm. Book your spot here.
Bodytree Studio, Mubarak Bin Mohammed Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 443 4448. bodytreestudio.com
Tuesday, November 9
Tuck into comfort food mid-week…
Malak Al Tawouk restaurant has added a range of new tandoori options to its menu including a tandoori platter, sandwiches, wraps and burgers. All items are served as meals with additional fries and a soft drink. Orders can be made by calling 600 500 961 or through the mobile app.
Malak Al Tawouk, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (600) 500 961 @malakaltawoukuae
Get creative at Arthouse Cafe
Head to Arthouse Cafe in the capital and you will spot plenty of art. It’s on the walls, on the plates but most of all, it’s in their heart. Bring out the painter in you and go full Picasso on a plate for Dhs20, or paint a mask for Dhs30 or a miniature brick for Dhs10. For a treat for your belly, there’s a massive menu will dishes that will do just nicely.
Al Huwelat St, Bateen Area, Opp Al Bateen Villa No 15, Abu Dhabi. 10am to midnight. Tel: (02) 666 0175. @arthousecafead
Wednesday, November 10
Enjoy happy hour sips at a capital favourite
British pub, Cooper’s has been a favourite spot for Abu Dhabi dwellers to visit for years. Now that the cooler season has rolled in, the gloriously shaded outdoor space makes for a perfect spot for a catch up with mates. There’s a daily happy hour that runs from noon to 8pm with select beverages from Dhs23.
Park Rotana, Park Rotana Complex Road, near Khalifa Park, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 657 3317. @parkrotana
Images: Supplied