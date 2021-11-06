The history of cultural exchange between the Islamic world and China is unearthed in this Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition. Dragon and Phoenix – Centuries of Exchange between Chinese and Islamic Worlds detail the interactions between Chinese and Islamic civilisations from the 8th to 18th centuries. Explore cultural connections through more than 200 artworks from the collections of Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Musée Guimet and 12 international institutions, alongside a wider cultural programme. Do note, all visitors to the museum need to be vaccinated and must have a green status on the Al Hosn app.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Until Feb 2022, Tel: (600) 565 566. louvreabudhabi.ae

Take a beginner yoga class at Bodytree Wellness Studio

Ever come across those videos of yogis doing poses that make you wonder if they have any bones in their bodies at all? Well, they all started somewhere and if you learn the basics, you can be just like them. At this Bodytree Wellness Studio class, you will learn foundational yoga postures to help align, strengthen and promote flexibility in the body as well as breathing techniques and meditation. Expect simple moves that will you repeat and the ease of movement from one pose to the other. The one hour class starts at 6.15pm. Book your spot here.

Bodytree Studio, Mubarak Bin Mohammed Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 443 4448. bodytreestudio.com