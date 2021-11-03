These Diwali menus are not to be missed if you’re celebrating in Dubai…

Diwali, Divali, Deepavali or Dipavali is a festival that is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists every autumn. Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali coincides with the Hindu New Year which celebrates new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

In Dubai, you can enjoy fireworks, lights adorning buildings (head down to Bur Dubai and be wow’ed, trust us…), sparklers, diyas (candles), rangoli artwork (colourful patterns created using powder) etc. And of course, restaurants in Dubai are offering up special menus.

Here are 10 restaurants where you can indulge and celebrate Diwali in Dubai.

Farzi Café

Want to dine where the royals do? Head to Farzi Cafe. Sheikh Mohammed is a frequent visitor here and the restaurant is known for its cutting-edge Indian cuisine. From November 4 to 8, the modern Indian Bistro will glitter from the glow of diyas and fairy lights. The special vegetarian menu is priced at Dhs149 per person and includes dishes such as paneer tikka, creamy dahi kebab with tikki, the humble (and delicious) rice and daal and more. It will cost you Dhs149 per person for the three-course meal.

Farzi Cafe, City Walk, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 689 2012 / Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 407 5590. Nov 4 to 8. Dhs149 per person. @farzicafedubai

Kaleidoscope

From November 4 to 6, guests to Kaleidoscope at Atlantis, The Palm can indulge in a huge variety of classic home-style Indian dishes and sweet treats prepared by a collective of Atlantis, The Palm’s leading Indian chefs. It will cost you Dhs255 per adult and Dhs127 per child (between the age of 4 and 11). There will even be activities such as henna art, cultural Indian parade and many more surprises.

Kaleidoscope, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Available Nov 4 to 6, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com

Khyber

This award-winning Indian restaurant at Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel is celebrating from November 3 to 6 with a festive menu. Starting at Dhs185 per person, the three-course meal features North Indian dishes, family-style sharing platters and sweet desserts. Want house drinks? It’s Dhs270 per person. A live DJ will be at the decks on November 5 and 6.

Khyber, Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Dhs185 for soft drinks, Dhs270 for house drinks. 5pm to 11pm, Nov 5 and 6. Tel: (0)4 455 1111. barcelo.com

Masala Bazaar

On November 4 and 5, guests can indulge in a delicious Diwali dinner buffet featuring a wide selection of India’s finest culinary delights for only Dhs79 per person. There are savoury starters, appetizers, soup, vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, desserts plus a chaat and pani puri stations.

Malasa Bazaar, Park Regis Kris Kin, Opp Burjuman Center, Dubai. Diwali special menu only on Nov 13 and 14, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 377 1184. @parkregiskriskin

M One Restaurant

A specially curated Indian buffet menu and a live tandoor await diners at the M One Restaurant. The dining package also includes chaats and popular street specialities including pav bhaji, vada pav and more. The Diwali offer will cost you Dhs119 per person and runs from 7pm to 11pm on November 4.

M One Restaurant, 1st floor, Millennium Place Barsha Heights, Dubai. 7pm to 11pm on Nov 4. Dhs119 per person. Tel: (0)58 606 0831. millenniumhotels.com

Nawab

Nawab is set to celebrate for three days from November 3 to 5 with a cool Diwali menu. This hidden gem is fully licensed and serves up Indian dishes including grills, gravy and more. On the menu, you will find dishes from the cold chaat counter, tawa counter, appetizers and main course that includes Goan fish curry, butter chicken, chicken biryani, naans and more. Save space for dessert as there is plenty. It will cost you Dhs240 for house drinks and Dhs298 for premium drinks. For children under the age of 11, it’s Dhs70.

Nawab, Jebel Ali Recreation Club, Near Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai. lunch seating 1pm to 4pm, dinner 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 267 8206. @nawabdxb

Punjab Grill

Award-winning Chef Sandeep Ail has prepared an extravagant Diwali a la carte menu that will be available until November 10. It will include classic Indian dishes prepared with a contemporary twist such as Mumbai’s famous street snack, the masala maska (butter) bun or kundapur paneer bites and mains include kheema mutter karanji, chicken tikka masala and more.

Punjab Grill, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 194 1107 . oberoihotels.com

Shamiana, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers

On November 3 and 4, diners can tuck into an exquisitely crafted four-course menu with highlights including jheenga-e-Angara, banarasi gosht and the popular chicken hara pyaaz. Vegetarians in your group can enjoy vegetable pulao, saag paneer along with fresh tandoori bread. End your meal with an Indian sweet treat. It costs Dhs175 per person. On Friday, the restaurant is hosting a brunch from 12.30pm to 4pm offering an unlimited family-style brunch of appetizers, live stations, mains, and desserts featuring special festive dishes. Pay Dhs300 for the house package and Dhs375 for sparkling.

Shamiana, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, Dubai. Nov 3 and 4 -Dhs175 per person, Nov 5 (Brunch) Dhs300 for house drinks, Dhs375 for sparkling. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. tajhotels.com

Sthan

From November 4 to 6, Sthan in Al Karama is offering a Diwali menu for Dhs139 for two. You will get two starters, a biryani, two main courses and two desserts. Highlights include achari paneer, kadak palak chaat, dhaba da murgh and more. It’s available for lunch and dinner.

Sthan, Zabeel Road, Al Karama, Dubai, Nov 4 to 6. Dhs139 for two. Tel: (0)4 399 7775. @sthandubai

The Restaurant

The Restaurant at two of Address Hotels and Resorts (Address Fountain Views and Address Sky View) has a sumptuous Diwali set menu featuring dishes from the Indian culinary world. The vegetarian set menu is for Dhs220 and it’s Dhs250 for the non-vegetarian menu. They will be available until November 5.

Address Sky View, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 873 8888. @addressskyview, Address Fountain Views, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 245 8888. @addressfountainview

Images: Supplied