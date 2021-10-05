The region’s largest creative festival is back…

Dubai Design Week is back in November with an extensive program featuring over 200 free-to-attend events reinforcing Dubai’s position as the region’s central hub for design and creativity.

The event runs from Monday, November 8 to 13 and will be staged at the festival’s main hub in d3 and around the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Design Week (@dubaidesignweek)

Here are the top 5 things to add to your to-do list if you’re visiting the creative festival

2040: d3 Architecture Exhibition

Dubai already looks like ‘the city of the future’ with plenty of plans in place pertaining to transportation, sustainable urban developments and more. If you visit the festival, you can get a glimpse of what the architecture of Dubai will look like at 2040: d3 Architecture Exhibition. It is presented by five architectural firms and the designs can be viewed at Dubai Design District (d3) – Building 6 Atrium.

Check out the installations and pop-ups

There’s already plenty of art, sculptures and more to soak in at d3 and there will be 15 more installations and public interventions staged during Dubai Design Week. Visitors can expect installations, immersive experiences and more.

Workshops

At Making Space in d3 (Building 6), a programme of over 80 workshops will provide visitors of all ages the opportunity to experiment with ancient and innovative ways of making and creating. The workshops span from pottery to reforming plastic, using soap as a new medium and more. All the activities here have been curated keeping the planet in mind.

Meet the UAE Creatives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Design Week (@dubaidesignweek)

This new and daily program will bring together the local creative community in one of d3’s many bespoke eateries. The program will be held in a traditional ‘Barza’ setting. Historically, these took place in front of a council where members of the community got together to raise important matters with elders and Sheikhs. At Dubai Design Week, this tradition has been given a contemporary twist.

Visitors will be able to meet the region’s artisans, creatives and small businesses presenting high-quality, handcrafted and responsibly sourced products.

The food and family entertainment

No event in Dubai is ever complete without delicious food offerings and yes, you’ll find it here at Dubai Design Week. Additionally, a number of events including a programme of live music sessions and entertainment will be available on the weekend.

With so much going on during the festival, Dubai Design Week has an app to make it easy to keep track of things to do. By downloading the app, you can claim your free visitor ticket in addition to being updated on the latest health and safety guidelines.

For more information regarding the programme, head to dubaidesignweek.ae

Images: Supplied and social