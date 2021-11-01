Another outdoor attraction to revisit with the whole family…

Missing your visits to the colourful Dubai Miracle Garden? We have great news as it has now opened for the new season.

Dubai Miracle Garden has been welcoming visitors for ten years and to celebrate the anniversary, the team have created an all-new attraction for visitors to check out – Smurfs Village.

The Smurfs are small, blue creatures who live in a community of mushroom-shaped houses in their own harmonious village.

Visitors to Smurf Village will be able to experience the world of the beloved blue creatures through the landscape arrangements. They will even be able to explore the Smurf’s home – a forest of mushroom houses. There will be a whole section with a stretch of vibrant and fascinating natural colourful flowers and plants – perfect for that next family photo.

Additionally, there’s are Smurf topiaries (plant sculptures) and a Smurf activity area. In true Dubai style, the attraction is going after another Guinness World Record and residents are invited. Keep your eyes peeled on @dubaimiraclegarden for more information.

Apart from these favourites, Dubai Miracle Garden has also added other floral installations including a newly designed three-dimensional clock, a floating rock with a fountain, floral peacocks, as well as two floral exhibits inspired by favourite characters: a Genie and a flying magic carpet.

Other popular floral masterpieces remain such as the iconic Emirates A380 the world’s largest flower structure, the floating lady, teddy bear and more.

Commenting on the opening, Abdel Naser Rahhal, Creator and Co-Founder of Dubai Miracle Garden and Vice Chairman of Cityland Group stated, ‘The garden offers families a unique opportunity to walk in floral spaces in an enchanting outdoor environment. The entire team has worked hard to ensure the new installations at Dubai Miracle Garden delight the visitors and gives them an opportunity to feel at one with nature in a safe and fun environment.’

Ticket prices

For adults above the age of 12, it’s Dhs55 and for children in the age range of three to 12, it’s Dhs40. Children under the age of three can enter for free. Don’t forget to carry your Emirates ID for validation. Book your tickets here.

For further information, visit dubaimiraclegarden.com

