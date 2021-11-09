Stretch it out at the coolest spot in town…

If you’re into stretching out and finding your inner calm with yoga, chances are you’ve ticked off some of the coolest places to do it across the city. But have you ever done it at Expo 2020? Well, now you can, with the introduction of weekly classes for ladies.

Not only will you be able to do yoga at one of the city’s coolest, of-the-moment destinations, classes will actually take place in front of the mesmerising Expo 2020 Water Feature. In this attraction, giant sheets of water come tumbling down 13-metre high walls during the day. The 153 individual waves range from glistening sheets to bursts of water that literally leap from the walls as they make their dramatic descent.

The yoga classes will be led by instructor Zeina Assaf from today, November 9. There will be three opportunities for ladies to take part each week – on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays from 9.30am to 10.30am. Best of all, the classes are free for ladies who have a valid Expo 2020 ticket.

You’ll need to pre-register your attendance using the Glofox app, and you’ll be required to come prepared with your own towel and mat. Even better, if you drive to Expo 2020, you’ll also get complimentary valet parking if you have registered for the classes.

Standard day tickets to Expo 2020 are priced at Dhs95, but there are plenty of monthly deals such as this month, November, you can visit Expo 2020 Dubai any time during the week (Sunday to Thursday) for just Dhs45 per person. A full six-month season pass is priced from Dhs495.

You’ll find the Expo 2020 Water Feature between Al Wasl Plaza and Jubilee Park.

