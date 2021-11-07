What a pocket-friendly deal…

Putting off purchasing tickets to visit the ‘world’s greatest show’? Now’s your chance as Expo 2020 Dubai has just launched a new weekday pass.

In November, you can visit Expo 2020 Dubai over the weekday (Sunday to Thursday) for just Dhs45 per person.

The November Weekday Pass was launched today on November 7 and can be purchased on expo2020Dubai.com website. The pass is valid for one-day visits from November 7 to 30.

Other tickets including a season pass is also available on the website to purchase for Dhs495. A multi-day pass that is valid for unlimited entries for 30 consecutive days from the first day of use is available for Dhs195.

So, what are some of the events happening in November?

Well, a couple of things are taking place that will keep you busy apart from visiting the pavilions and the food and beverage outlets.

On November 12, popular Arab singers, Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama will co-headline the second Infinite Nights show.

For fans of classical music, there’s plenty of shows that need to be on your to-do list.

On November 11, the Poland pavilion is celebrating its Independence Day by hosting a Gala Concert performed by the 18th Chopin Competition Laureate Martín García García and the Warsaw National Philharmonic Orchestra. On November 16 and 20, AR Rahman’s all-women ensemble, Firdaus Orchestra will be performing at the Jubilee Stage performing foot-tapping-shoulder swaying music.

Want to see some dancing on the stage? Experience traditional Irish culture when the Grammy award-winning Riverdance sway their way on the stage daily until November 27.

Head back to the whatson.ae website and we will keep you informed on the latest and events you don’t want to miss this month.

Additionally, starting November 7, if you have been collecting stamps from the different pavilions, you have a chance to enter into raffles that will win you Skyward miles, a Nissan X-Terra SUV, Expo Gold Coins, Jubilee Experiences and food and beverage vouchers worth Dhs250. You can find out more details here. Do note, it only runs until December 7, so don’t put it off.

Images: Expo 2020 Dubai