Another staycation for your list…

Visited the capital for a stay at The Abu Dhabi Edition hotel and had a grand time? You’ll be thrilled to know that the hotel has opened a hotel in Dubai.

The Dubai Edition, the stylish boutique-style property by Marriott opened its doors on November 16, marking the brand’s expansion in Dubai.

Located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, opposite Dubai Mall, The Dubai Edition will showcase the brand’s signature style of modern luxury and local influence.

The hotel features 275 guest rooms including 45 suites (pictured above).

As for dining experiences, there’s an Italian restaurant Duomo which has an outdoor terrace and a French restaurant inspired by Mediterranean coastal flavours called Jolie.

For fans of the Dubai skyline, there’s Thia (pictured above) – a poolside bar and lounge with clear views of the Burj Khalifa. Additionally, there is a speakeasy-style bar, Leon.

For those looking to get a workout in, there’s a state-of-the-art gym available. And to help soothe those sore muscles once you’re done, there is a spa with three treatment rooms.

The hotel also has meeting rooms plus an event space to suit any concept or theme.

What about room rates? Well, a quick check on the website tells us that a room for two guests for a day over the coming weekend is a little over Dhs2,000. A suite is Dhs4,000. Do check the room rate with the hotel before you start making any plans.

For reservation and more information, call The Dubai Edition team on 04 602 3333.

The Edition Dubai, Dubai Fountain Street, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 602 3333. editionhotels.com/dubai

Images: The Dubai Edition