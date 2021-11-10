It’s the world’s roughest, tough est and muddiest obstacle course…

Hatta is a great spot to go to if you want to trade in city skyline views for the mountain range, but there’s also plenty to do to get an adrenaline rush. This made it the venue of choice for the world’s roughest, toughest and muddiest obstacle course, Tough Mudder.

Held this weekend on Saturday, November 13 at the Hatta Wadi Hub, over 1,500 participants have signed up to take part in the gruelling (but fun) sporting event. And yes, you can still register here if you think you have what it takes to get to the finish line.

There are two courses: Tough Mudder 5K and 10km Tough Mudder Classic.

Tough Mudder 5K features a 5k challenge with over 13 obstacles in your way while Tough Mudder Classic is an over 10k run with over 25 obstacles.

The course is designed to test your physical strength and mental grit, but also encourages teamwork.

Some of the obstacles you must conquer include a 10ft vertical climb called Berlin Wall, Arctic Enema 2.0 which involves you sliding into icy waters and diving under a wooden beam, Hanging Tough which will see you swinging from ring to ring until you make it to the other side and more.

Tickets for Tough Mudder 5k cost 100USD (Dhs367) and for 10km Tough Mudder Classic it’s USD115 (Dhs422).

Do note that participants aged 14 and 17 must be accompanied by a paying, participating adult over the age of 18.

It begins at 8am, so be sure to set those alarms and head off bright and early.

Tough Mudder is aligned with the Hatta development plans of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Several new projects have been announced recently in accordance with Dubai 2040 plan which includes plans for a sustainable hotel, motels, bicycle tracks and more. Additional megaproject plans for Hatta include a chairlift and a sustainable waterfall.

More importantly, Hatta will be the main venue where celebrations for the Golden Jubilee will take place. Hatta was chosen as the official location for the celebrations due to its equal distance from all seven emirates. The destination is favoured for its naturally scenic landscape which includes mountains, dams, lakes and valleys.

Images: Supplied

