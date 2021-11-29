Revised service timings were also announced for public transportation in Dubai…

The UAE announced a public holiday for National Day this week as it is marking Commemoration Day and the 50th National Day. The holiday runs from Wednesday, December 1 to Friday, December 3. For the public holiday, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced revised service timings to its paid parking zones as well as public transportation services during the next public holiday.

Here’s what you need to know.

Free parking

Except for the multi-level parking terminals, the public parking in Dubai will be free from Wednesday, December 1 to Friday, December 3.

The fees will be reactivated on Saturday, December 4.

Public transportation

Dubai Metro: During the public holiday, service timings for both the Red and Green Line on December 1 and 2 will begin at 5am until 2.15am (the following day).

Dubai Tram: The tram will be in service on December 1 and 2 from 6am to 1am (the following day). On December 3, the tram will operate from 9am to 1am (the following day).

Public buses: From December 1 to 4, timings for main bus stations will be as follows – Gold Souq from 4.50am to 1.22am (the following day) and Al-Ghubaiba Station from 04.13am to 12.57am (the following day).

Sub-stations including Satwa station will run from 04.57am to 11pm except for Route C01 which will operate around the clock.

Al-Qusais Bus Station will be in service from 04.50am to 12.04 am (the following day), Al Quoz Industrial Station from 05.30am to 11.30pm and Jebel Ali Station from 04.58am to 12.15am (the following day).

Heading to Expo 2020 Dubai? The free service from Dubai and other emirates will remain the same as announced by RTA.

For more information regarding the timings for inter-city buses, marine transport, traditional abra, water taxi and ferries, head to this link here.

