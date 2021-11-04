It’s such a fun winter activity…

November is here, and with it comes cooler temperatures and some of our favourite outdoor activities, from beach clubs, to outdoor cinemas, and fun things to do. One such thing is rooftop go-karting at The Dubai Mall, and it’s finally back, just in time for the winter season.

Ekart Zabeel is the only rooftop karting experience in Dubai. For the new season, the electrically-powered karts are speedier than ever, and you can twist, turn and satisfy your need for speed on a bigger track than ever. From its position, you’ll whizz past iconic Downtown Dubai buildings such as the Burj Khalifa.

The activity is perfect for any age or ability: The ideal competitive day out for families, or for groups of friends who want to trade in their usual nightlife haunts for something a little more wholesome. You can hone your driving skills as you race against each other, as well as the clock.

You’ll find Ekark Zabeel in the The Dubai Mall Zabeel which is the fairly recent extension on the second floor of The Dubai Mall, and also home to Train SF gym, Grandiose Supermarket and 3,000 additional parking spaces. Once you’ve finished your karting, there’s plenty more to do, such as dining in Pizza Express.

A standard ticket is priced at Dhs95 for one timed session, or you can opt for two timed sessions, priced at Dhs170. These both include a safety briefing, jumpsuit and helmet, plus lap time recorded and shared. For group or corporate events, you can opt for the ‘race event’ package, Dhs200, with three tracked sessions included.

EKart Zabeel, The Dubai Mall Zabeel, Al Khail, Downtown Dubai, open daily 10am to 10pm, priced from Dhs200. Tel: (800) 38224 6255. ekartzabeel.ae

Images: Provided